USD/CAD Price Forecast: Sees more downside below 1.3800 amid US-EU tensions

  • USD/CAD trades sideways around 1.3835 ahead of US President Trump’s speech at WEF in Davos.
  • Trump imposes 10% tariffs on EU members against their opposition for US control of Greenland.
  • US Treasury Secretary Bessent urges countries and companies not to retaliate against US tariffs.
The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range around 1.3835 during the late Asian trading session on Wednesday, but is close to its over-a-week low of 1.3815. The Loonie pair consolidates as investors await speech from United States (US) President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos at 13:00 GMT.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades cautiously near 98.50.

Investors will pay close attention to Trump’s speech to get fresh cues on what more measures Washington can take against European Union (EU) for opposing US control of Greenland.

Till now, US President Trump has imposed 10% tariffs on several EU members and the United Kingdom (UK), leaving room for further increase, until Washington makes “complete and total” purchase of Greenland.

On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged countries not to retaliate against US tariffs on Greenland crisis, in his interview at the WEF, adding that countries and companies should pause and “let things play out”, Reuters reported.

USD/CAD technical analysis

USD/CAD trades flat around 1.3834 as of writing. The 20-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has flattened near 1.3837 after a steady drift lower and sits marginally above spot, capping rebounds. A close above the 20-day EMA would improve near-term traction, while failure to reclaim it would keep price action choppy.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 49 (neutral) confirms a balanced momentum profile.

Measured from the 1.4143 high to the 1.3643 low, the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3893 acts as resistance at the current pivot. A push through that barrier could extend gains toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3952,. On the contrary, the extention of the current decline below 1.3800 could open the room for further downside towards the round-level support of 1.3700.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1750 as US Dollar weakens, Germany's ZEW index surges

EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1750 as US Dollar weakens, Germany's ZEW index surges

EUR/USD extends its gains for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.1730 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar continues to lose ground amid rising United States–Greenland concerns.

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair rises as the Pound Sterling gains support following Tuesday’s release of UK employment data for the three months to November. Employment increased by 82K after a 17K contraction in the previous period.

Gold bulls seem unstoppable amid the global flight to safety

Gold bulls seem unstoppable amid the global flight to safety

Gold continues scaling new record peaks for the third consecutive day and climbs further beyond the $4,850 level during the Asian session on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump doubled down on his threats to take over Greenland and said on Tuesday that there is no going back on his ambition to take control of the Arctic island. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction as bearish pressure persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction as bearish pressure persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple steadied on Wednesday, after correcting by nearly 5%, 10% and 5%, respectively, so far this week. BTC slips below $90,000, while ETH and XRP close below their key daily supports. The momentum indicators of these top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization suggest a strengthening bearish trend, hinting at a deeper correction.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are extending their losses on Tuesday as risk-on sentiment fades amid rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.

