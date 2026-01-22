The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.3785 region, or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the December-January upswing, and trades with a negative bias for the fourth straight day on Thursday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 1.3800 mark as traders await the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index before placing fresh directional bets.

From a technical perspective, the overnight break below the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart and the lack of any buying favors the USD/CAD bears. With spot prices still under the 200-period EMA, rebounds would be capped at the average unless bulls reclaim it decisively. A recovery above the average would ease downside pressure.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) converges toward the Signal line around the zero mark, while the negative histogram contracts, reinforcing a neutral tone. RSI at 43 (neutral) is recovering from oversold, suggesting fading selling pressure. The 38.2% Fibo. level at 1.3822 offers initial support; a close beneath it could open the 50% Fibo. level at 1.3787.

A sustained move of MACD above zero would strengthen bullish momentum, while the RSI below 50 keeps upside restrained for now. Holding above the 38.2% retracement would preserve a shallow pullback; failure to do so would leave the 50% retracement at 1.3787 vulnerable and extend the corrective leg.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

USD/CAD 4-hour chart