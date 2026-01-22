US President Trump: Reiterates need of $1.5 trillion spending budget

United States (US) President Donald Trump reiterates the need of $1.5 trillion annual defense spending budget during European trading hours on Thursday. Trump also made some comments about NATO and Iran.

Additional comments

Trump signs documents formally establishing the board of peace.



Board of peace will work with the United Nations (UN).



Trump thanks White House officials for work in Davos.



Working on ending the killing in Ukraine.



Trump reiterates desire for $1.5T annual US defense spending.



Trump notes Spain is not committed to 5% NATO spending target.



Iran wants to talk, and we'll talk.

Market reaction

Trump's comments appear to be insignificant on the US Dollar (USD) at present. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades flat near 98.75.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.06% -0.16% 0.21% -0.02% -0.59% -0.41% -0.24% EUR 0.06% -0.10% 0.28% 0.04% -0.53% -0.35% -0.18% GBP 0.16% 0.10% 0.38% 0.13% -0.44% -0.26% -0.08% JPY -0.21% -0.28% -0.38% -0.22% -0.77% -0.63% -0.43% CAD 0.02% -0.04% -0.13% 0.22% -0.56% -0.39% -0.21% AUD 0.59% 0.53% 0.44% 0.77% 0.56% 0.19% 0.35% NZD 0.41% 0.35% 0.26% 0.63% 0.39% -0.19% 0.17% CHF 0.24% 0.18% 0.08% 0.43% 0.21% -0.35% -0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

made some comments about