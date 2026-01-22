TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US President Trump: Reiterates need of $1.5 trillion spending budget

US President Trump: Reiterates need of $1.5 trillion spending budget
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

United States (US) President Donald Trump reiterates the need of $1.5 trillion annual defense spending budget during European trading hours on Thursday. Trump also made some comments about NATO and Iran.

Additional comments

Trump signs documents formally establishing the board of peace.

Board of peace will work with the United Nations (UN).

Trump thanks White House officials for work in Davos.

Working on ending the killing in Ukraine.

Trump reiterates desire for $1.5T annual US defense spending.

Trump notes Spain is not committed to 5% NATO spending target.

Iran wants to talk, and we'll talk.

Market reaction

Trump's comments appear to be insignificant on the US Dollar (USD) at present. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades flat near 98.75.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.06%-0.16%0.21%-0.02%-0.59%-0.41%-0.24%
EUR0.06%-0.10%0.28%0.04%-0.53%-0.35%-0.18%
GBP0.16%0.10%0.38%0.13%-0.44%-0.26%-0.08%
JPY-0.21%-0.28%-0.38%-0.22%-0.77%-0.63%-0.43%
CAD0.02%-0.04%-0.13%0.22%-0.56%-0.39%-0.21%
AUD0.59%0.53%0.44%0.77%0.56%0.19%0.35%
NZD0.41%0.35%0.26%0.63%0.39%-0.19%0.17%
CHF0.24%0.18%0.08%0.43%0.21%-0.35%-0.17%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

made some comments about

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1700 on Thursday after posting modest daily losses on Wednesday. Improving market mood on easing EU-US trade densions helps the pair keep its footing as market focus shifts to mid-tier data releases from the US.

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3400 as mood improves

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3400 as mood improves

Following a two-day rally, GBP/USD lost its traction and closed in negative territory on Wednesday after mixed UK inflation data. The pair stays relatively quiet on Thursday and fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.3400 ahead of PCE inflation and Jobless Claims data from the US. 

Gold holds above $4,800 after Trump's U-turn on Greenland

Gold holds above $4,800 after Trump's U-turn on Greenland

Gold stabilizes above $4,800 early Thursday following a sharp decline seen during the Asian session. The global risk sentiment gets a strong boost in reaction to US President Donald Trump's U-turn on Greenland and easing geopolitical tensions, capping XAU/USD's upside.

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Canton, MYX Finance, and Pump.fun are leading the recovery over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a breather after sharp losses. Technically, the recovering altcoins are closing toward key resistances as selling pressure eases. 

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers