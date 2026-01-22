US President Trump: Reiterates need of $1.5 trillion spending budget
United States (US) President Donald Trump reiterates the need of $1.5 trillion annual defense spending budget during European trading hours on Thursday. Trump also made some comments about NATO and Iran.
Additional comments
Trump signs documents formally establishing the board of peace.
Board of peace will work with the United Nations (UN).
Trump thanks White House officials for work in Davos.
Working on ending the killing in Ukraine.
Trump reiterates desire for $1.5T annual US defense spending.
Trump notes Spain is not committed to 5% NATO spending target.
Iran wants to talk, and we'll talk.
Market reaction
Trump's comments appear to be insignificant on the US Dollar (USD) at present. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades flat near 98.75.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|-0.16%
|0.21%
|-0.02%
|-0.59%
|-0.41%
|-0.24%
|EUR
|0.06%
|-0.10%
|0.28%
|0.04%
|-0.53%
|-0.35%
|-0.18%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.10%
|0.38%
|0.13%
|-0.44%
|-0.26%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|-0.21%
|-0.28%
|-0.38%
|-0.22%
|-0.77%
|-0.63%
|-0.43%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|0.22%
|-0.56%
|-0.39%
|-0.21%
|AUD
|0.59%
|0.53%
|0.44%
|0.77%
|0.56%
|0.19%
|0.35%
|NZD
|0.41%
|0.35%
|0.26%
|0.63%
|0.39%
|-0.19%
|0.17%
|CHF
|0.24%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|0.43%
|0.21%
|-0.35%
|-0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
made some comments about
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.