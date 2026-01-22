NATO Secretary General Rutt: NATO allies to increase Arctic security
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General, Mark Rutte, said during European trading hours on Thursday that negotiations on Greenland will continue between the United States (US), Greenland, and Denmark.
Additional remarks
Framework deal with Trump will mean NATO allies will have to step up on Arctic security.
The first results of increased Arctic security will be visible in 2026.
It is now up to NATO commanders to work through the details of extra security requirements.
Specific negotiation on Greenland will continue between United States, Denmark and Greenland.
Market reaction
The impact of NATO Rutte’s comments seems slightly positive on the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY) rises slightly and flattens around 98.80.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.00%
|-0.10%
|0.24%
|0.01%
|-0.51%
|-0.32%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|0.24%
|0.01%
|-0.52%
|-0.32%
|-0.18%
|GBP
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.34%
|0.11%
|-0.42%
|-0.22%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|-0.24%
|-0.34%
|-0.23%
|-0.73%
|-0.57%
|-0.42%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.11%
|0.23%
|-0.51%
|-0.33%
|-0.21%
|AUD
|0.51%
|0.52%
|0.42%
|0.73%
|0.51%
|0.20%
|0.33%
|NZD
|0.32%
|0.32%
|0.22%
|0.57%
|0.33%
|-0.20%
|0.13%
|CHF
|0.19%
|0.18%
|0.09%
|0.42%
|0.21%
|-0.33%
|-0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.