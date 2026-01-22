NATO Secretary General Rutt: NATO allies to increase Arctic security

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General, Mark Rutte, said during European trading hours on Thursday that negotiations on Greenland will continue between the United States (US), Greenland, and Denmark.

Additional remarks

Framework deal with Trump will mean NATO allies will have to step up on Arctic security.



The first results of increased Arctic security will be visible in 2026.



It is now up to NATO commanders to work through the details of extra security requirements.



Specific negotiation on Greenland will continue between United States, Denmark and Greenland.

Market reaction

The impact of NATO Rutte’s comments seems slightly positive on the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY) rises slightly and flattens around 98.80.