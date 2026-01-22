TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NATO Secretary General Rutt: NATO allies to increase Arctic security

NATO Secretary General Rutt: NATO allies to increase Arctic security
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General, Mark Rutte, said during European trading hours on Thursday that negotiations on Greenland will continue between the United States (US), Greenland, and Denmark.

Additional remarks

Framework deal with Trump will mean NATO allies will have to step up on Arctic security.

The first results of increased Arctic security will be visible in 2026.

It is now up to NATO commanders to work through the details of extra security requirements.

Specific negotiation on Greenland will continue between United States, Denmark and Greenland.

Market reaction

The impact of NATO Rutte’s comments seems slightly positive on the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY) rises slightly and flattens around 98.80.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.00%-0.10%0.24%0.01%-0.51%-0.32%-0.19%
EUR0.00%-0.10%0.24%0.01%-0.52%-0.32%-0.18%
GBP0.10%0.10%0.34%0.11%-0.42%-0.22%-0.09%
JPY-0.24%-0.24%-0.34%-0.23%-0.73%-0.57%-0.42%
CAD-0.01%-0.01%-0.11%0.23%-0.51%-0.33%-0.21%
AUD0.51%0.52%0.42%0.73%0.51%0.20%0.33%
NZD0.32%0.32%0.22%0.57%0.33%-0.20%0.13%
CHF0.19%0.18%0.09%0.42%0.21%-0.33%-0.13%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1700 on Thursday after posting modest daily losses on Wednesday. Improving market mood on easing EU-US trade densions helps the pair keep its footing as market focus shifts to mid-tier data releases from the US.

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3400 as mood improves

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3400 as mood improves

Following a two-day rally, GBP/USD lost its traction and closed in negative territory on Wednesday after mixed UK inflation data. The pair stays relatively quiet on Thursday and fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.3400 ahead of PCE inflation and Jobless Claims data from the US. 

Gold holds above $4,800 after Trump's U-turn on Greenland

Gold holds above $4,800 after Trump's U-turn on Greenland

Gold stabilizes above $4,800 early Thursday following a sharp decline seen during the Asian session. The global risk sentiment gets a strong boost in reaction to US President Donald Trump's U-turn on Greenland and easing geopolitical tensions, capping XAU/USD's upside.

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Canton, MYX Finance, and Pump.fun are leading the recovery over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a breather after sharp losses. Technically, the recovering altcoins are closing toward key resistances as selling pressure eases. 

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers