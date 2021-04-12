USD/CAD Price Analysis: Surrenders intraday gains, flirts with daily lows near 1.2530

- A combination of factors failed to assist USD/CAD to preserve its early gains to the 1.2565-70 area.
- Sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD; a modest uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie.
- Sustained weakness below the 1.2500 round figure is needed to confirm a fresh bearish breakdown.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its early positive move and has now retreated around 30 pips from daily swing highs, near the 1.2565-70 region. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.2535 area, up only 0.10% for the day.
The ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the US dollar to preserve its intraday gains led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upbeat comments on the US economy. Apart from this, a modest uptick in crude oil prices further underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and prompted some selling around the USD/CAD pair.
Looking at the technical picture, the USD/CAD pair has been trending lower along a downward sloping channel over the past four months or so. The top boundary of the mentioned channel coincides with the 1.2625-30 supply zone. Repeated failures near the mentioned barrier add credence to a well-established short-term bearish trend.
Despite the negative set-up, the USD/CAD pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the key 1.2500 psychological mark. This represents the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2365-1.2647 recent recovery from multi-year lows, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to recover fully from the negative territory. Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts have again started drifting into the bearish territory, supporting prospects for further losses. That said, bearish traders might still for sustained weakness below the 1.2500 round-figure mark.
Some follow-through selling below the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2480-75 region will reaffirm the bearish outlook and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to slide further towards the 1.2400 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended and allow bearish traders to aim back to challenge multi-year lows, around the 1.2365 region.
On the flip side, the 1.2580 region (23.6% Fibo. level) now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is closely followed by the 1.2600 mark and the 1.2625-30 strong barrier. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt some aggressive short-covering move.
The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the momentum to reclaim the 1.2700 mark. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the 1.2745-50 region, above which the momentum has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.28000 mark for the first time since early February.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2534
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2529
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2545
|Daily SMA50
|1.262
|Daily SMA100
|1.2708
|Daily SMA200
|1.2982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2611
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2526
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2579
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2415
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2669
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD clings to $1,740 amid firmer US dollar
Gold maintained its dovish stance as the US dollar remained strong. However, the pullback in US Treasury yields offered support to the price. Weaker equities also helped in the price recovery from lower levels.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.