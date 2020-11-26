USD/CAD Price Analysis: Snaps three-day downtrend to keep 1.3000

- USD/CAD bounces off a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since September.
- A confluence of 10-day SMA, monthly resistance line guards immediate upside.
- Break of September low becomes necessary for the fresh downside.
USD/CAD consolidates the weekly losses while regaining the 1.3000 threshold early on Thursday. The pair dropped to the lowest in two weeks the previous day, before bouncing off 1.2986.
As a result, the region between 1.2985 and 1.3000, including lows marked since September 01, except for the current month’s downtick, becomes the key support to watch for USD/CAD traders.
Considering the pair’s latest pullback moves, November 17 low near 1.3035 appears as an immediate target for the USD/CAD buyers. However, a joint of short-term SMA and a descending trend line from November 02, near 1.3060/65 becomes the key resistance to watch afterward.
Meanwhile, bearish MACD and the pair’s trading below important resistance confluence keep the USD/CAD sellers hopeful.
Hence, a downside break of 1.2985 is what they’re targeting before looking at the monthly bottom around 1.2930.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3005
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2996
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3107
|Daily SMA50
|1.3187
|Daily SMA100
|1.3241
|Daily SMA200
|1.3531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3029
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2986
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3034
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3003
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2979
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7350 on Australia's Q3 Capex miss
AUD/USD keeps its range above 0.7350 despite a big miss on the Australian Q3 Capex data. The bulls take a breather after Wednesday's rally to two-month highs of 0.7373 amid broad-based US dollar weakness. MIxed US macro data and Fed minutes downed the dollar.
USD/JPY: Rebound stalls near 104.50 amid Thanksgiving light trading
USD/JPY’s bounce loses still in Asia on Thanksgiving Day, as the bulls lack follow-through amid holiday-thinned market conditions. US markets are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day. DXY wallows in two-month lows on mixed US data, covid surge.
Gold teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart
Gold looks vulnerable despite Wednesday bounce. The bears are fighting back control, as gold looks poised to dive out of the rising channel pattern formed on the hourly chart. 200-DMA at $1798 is the level to beat for the bears.
WTI reverses the pullback from multi-day high to attack $46.00
WTI bounces off $45.51, near the highest since March 06 flashed the previous day. Weekly data suggested EIA marked a surprise draw in inventories, Baker Hughes signaled an increase in rig US counts.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!