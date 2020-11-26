USD/CAD Price Analysis: Snaps three-day downtrend to keep 1.3000

USD/CAD bounces off a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since September.

A confluence of 10-day SMA, monthly resistance line guards immediate upside.

Break of September low becomes necessary for the fresh downside.

USD/CAD consolidates the weekly losses while regaining the 1.3000 threshold early on Thursday. The pair dropped to the lowest in two weeks the previous day, before bouncing off 1.2986.

As a result, the region between 1.2985 and 1.3000, including lows marked since September 01, except for the current month’s downtick, becomes the key support to watch for USD/CAD traders.

Considering the pair’s latest pullback moves, November 17 low near 1.3035 appears as an immediate target for the USD/CAD buyers. However, a joint of short-term SMA and a descending trend line from November 02, near 1.3060/65 becomes the key resistance to watch afterward.

Meanwhile, bearish MACD and the pair’s trading below important resistance confluence keep the USD/CAD sellers hopeful.

Hence, a downside break of 1.2985 is what they’re targeting before looking at the monthly bottom around 1.2930.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected