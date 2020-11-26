USD/CAD Price Analysis: Snaps three-day downtrend to keep 1.3000

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD bounces off a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since September.
  • A confluence of 10-day SMA, monthly resistance line guards immediate upside.
  • Break of September low becomes necessary for the fresh downside.

USD/CAD consolidates the weekly losses while regaining the 1.3000 threshold early on Thursday. The pair dropped to the lowest in two weeks the previous day, before bouncing off 1.2986.

As a result, the region between 1.2985 and 1.3000, including lows marked since September 01, except for the current month’s downtick, becomes the key support to watch for USD/CAD traders.

Considering the pair’s latest pullback moves, November 17 low near 1.3035 appears as an immediate target for the USD/CAD buyers. However, a joint of short-term SMA and a descending trend line from November 02, near 1.3060/65 becomes the key resistance to watch afterward.

Meanwhile, bearish MACD and the pair’s trading below important resistance confluence keep the USD/CAD sellers hopeful.

Hence, a downside break of 1.2985 is what they’re targeting before looking at the monthly bottom around 1.2930.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3005
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 1.2996
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3107
Daily SMA50 1.3187
Daily SMA100 1.3241
Daily SMA200 1.3531
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3029
Previous Daily Low 1.2986
Previous Weekly High 1.3142
Previous Weekly Low 1.3034
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3003
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2979
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2961
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2936
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3022
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3047
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7350 on Australia's Q3 Capex miss

AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7350 on Australia's Q3 Capex miss

AUD/USD keeps its range above 0.7350 despite a big miss on the Australian Q3 Capex data. The bulls take a breather after Wednesday's rally to two-month highs of 0.7373 amid broad-based US dollar weakness. MIxed US macro data and Fed minutes downed the dollar. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Rebound stalls near 104.50 amid Thanksgiving light trading

USD/JPY: Rebound stalls near 104.50 amid Thanksgiving light trading

USD/JPY’s bounce loses still in Asia on Thanksgiving Day, as the bulls lack follow-through amid holiday-thinned market conditions. US markets are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day. DXY wallows in two-month lows on mixed US data, covid surge.

USD/JPY News

Gold teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart

Gold teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart

Gold looks vulnerable despite Wednesday bounce. The bears are fighting back control, as gold looks poised to dive out of the rising channel pattern formed on the hourly chart. 200-DMA at $1798 is the level to beat for the bears.

Gold news

WTI reverses the pullback from multi-day high to attack $46.00

WTI reverses the pullback from multi-day high to attack $46.00

WTI bounces off $45.51, near the highest since March 06 flashed the previous day. Weekly data suggested EIA marked a surprise draw in inventories, Baker Hughes signaled an increase in rig US counts.

Oil News

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures