USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains on track to climb toward 1.2600

- USD/CAD attempts to bounce toward the 1.2600 mark.
- Bulls face rejection near the descending trend line.
- Positive MACD tilts in favor of an upside move.
The USD/CAD pair is consolidating near the 1.2580 region in the European session, moving in a narrow trade range band of 1.2580-55.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2579, up 0.14% on the day.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
On the four-hour chart, the price faces rejection near the downward slope line extending from Wednesday’s highs near the 1.2635 area. The pair is comfortably placed above the 50-hour SMA placed at 1.2565 with an upward bias.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator reads above the midline, after giving a bullish crossover, and favors bulls. A sustained move above the descending trendline could give an up thrust toward the 1.2620 horizontal resistance zone.
Bulls would further look up to March 30 highs near the 1.2650 area, and the next stoppage could be marked near the 1.2675 horizontal resistance zone.
On the flip side, moving downward, bears could test the 50-hour SMA placed at 1.2560. A breach of the SMA would open the doors toward the 1.2520 and 1.2480 horizontal support areas.
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2581
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2562
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2549
|Daily SMA50
|1.2614
|Daily SMA100
|1.2703
|Daily SMA200
|1.2978
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2574
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2528
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2556
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
