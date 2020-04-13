USD/CAD Price Analysis: On its way down to monthly support trendline

USD/CAD registers three-day losing streak.

Sustained trading below 21-day EMA, break of 50% Fibonacci retracement keep sellers hopeful.

The support line of the monthly falling wedge could question further downside.

Buyers will seek confirmation of the bullish pattern for fresh entry.

While staying below 21-day EMA for the fourth consecutive day, USD/CAD declines to 1.3945, down 0.08% on a day, during the early Monday’s trading session.

Not the only pair’s sustained trading below 21-day EMA but bearish MACD and the recent drop below 50% Fibonacci retracement of February-March upside also favor the sellers.

However, a support line of the four-week-old falling wedge formation, near 1.3865, could keep the pair’s further downside limited, if not 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3755 will return to the charts.

On the upside break of the 21-day EMA level of 1.4020, buyers will wait for the confirmation of the bullish chart pattern, which requires a successful break above 1.4100, for fresh entry.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected