US Dollar Index edges up to near 97.20 in countdown to FOMC Minutes

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% higher to near 97.20 during the early European trading session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) ticks up while investors await the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes of the January policy meeting at 19:00 GMT.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.04% 0.02% 0.14% 0.10% 0.19% 0.83% 0.10% EUR -0.04% -0.03% 0.07% 0.06% 0.15% 0.79% 0.04% GBP -0.02% 0.03% 0.08% 0.08% 0.17% 0.81% 0.06% JPY -0.14% -0.07% -0.08% -0.01% 0.08% 0.70% -0.03% CAD -0.10% -0.06% -0.08% 0.01% 0.09% 0.72% -0.02% AUD -0.19% -0.15% -0.17% -0.08% -0.09% 0.63% -0.13% NZD -0.83% -0.79% -0.81% -0.70% -0.72% -0.63% -0.74% CHF -0.10% -0.04% -0.06% 0.03% 0.02% 0.13% 0.74% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Financial market participants will closely watch FOMC minutes to get a detailed explanation behind the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to pause the monetary easing cycle after three back-to-back interest rate cuts. Investors would also gauge cues regarding the monetary policy outlook.

In the policy, the Fed left interest rates unchanged in the range of 3.50%-3.75% and indicated that they will remain data-dependent for further monetary policy decisions.

The CME FedWatch tool showed that traders are confident about the Fed holding interest rates steady at their current levels in the March and April policy meetings.

Meanwhile, FOMC members continue to stress that the Fed needs to bring price pressures down even as the US inflation has cooled in January. “We need to get inflation down, and we need to make sure that it’s on a good path,” San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

This week, investors will also focus on the preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be released on Friday. The US economy is estimated to have grown at an annualized pace of 3%, slower than the previous reading of 4.4%.