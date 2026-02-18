AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Maintains bullish tone above 108.50, Australian jobs data in focus

The AUD/JPY cross holds steady near 108.55 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. Growing optimism around Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s pro-stimulus policy agenda could support the Japanese Yen (JPY) and act as a headwind for the cross.

Takaichi presented details of her “smart stimulus” fiscal plan, saying that it is based on disciplined calculations and is not aimed at driving uncontrolled inflation, but rather at strengthening economic growth. Her comments ease some concerns about public debt sustainability.

Traders might turn cautious ahead of the Australian employment report for January, which is due on Thursday. Any signs of improvement in the Australian labor market could boost the Aussie against the Japanese Yen (JPY) in the near term.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, AUD/JPY holds above the 100-day EMA, maintaining a bullish bias in the medium term. Pullbacks could find dynamic support near that average, keeping the broader uptrend intact. RSI at 55.65 sits above the 50 line, showing steady momentum without overbought pressure.

Price hovers around the Bollinger 20-period middle band at 108.50. The bands have narrowed, signaling volatility compression that would precede a directional breakout. A topside push could extend toward the upper band at 110.53, while a close back below the mid-line at 108.50 would risk a pullback to the lower band at 106.47.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)