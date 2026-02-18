TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD: Fewer hikes leave Kiwi vulnerable – Commerzbank

NZD: Fewer hikes leave Kiwi vulnerable – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Commerzbank’s Volkmar Baur reports that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its policy rate at 2.25%, with NZD weakening about 0.8% versus the US Dollar. Markets now price only one hike this year as Governor Anna Breman signals comfort with current settings. Commerzbank doubts the RBNZ can hike at all, expecting NZD/USD to stay under pressure.

RBNZ pause weighs on Kiwi outlook

"At its first monetary policy meeting this year, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its policy rate unchanged at 2.25%. The kiwi reacted somewhat negatively to the decision, losing around 0.8% against the US dollar this morning."

"Despite inflation remaining too high – at 3.1% in the last quarter, above the central bank's target of 1-3% – the new RBNZ Governor Anna Breman seems comfortable with the current monetary policy. Inflation is expected to continue to decline over the coming months, which, according to the central bank, will allow it to leave interest rates unchanged for even longer to give the economy a chance to recover."

"As a result, the market currently expects only one interest rate hike by the end of the year, whereas previously it had seen at least a fifty-fifty chance of a second rate hike. We remain uncertain and would expect the economic recovery to continue to be somewhat slower than the central bank expects."

"We therefore continue to see a risk that the central bank will not be able to raise interest rates at all this year. In this case, this morning's setback in NZD-USD would only be a foretaste, and we expect the Kiwi to continue to be under pressure for the rest of this year."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD stays on the back foot around 1.1850 in the European session on Wednesday, pressured by renewed US Dollar demand. Traders now look forward to the Minutes of the Fed's January monetary policy meeting for fresh signals on future rate cuts. 

GBP/USD defends 1.3550 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD defends 1.3550 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD is holding above 1.3550 in Wednesday's European morning, little changed following the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. The UK inflation eased as expected in January, reaffirming bets for a March BoE interest rate cut, especially after Tuesday's weak employment report. 

Gold: Is the $5,000 level back in sight?

Gold: Is the $5,000 level back in sight?

Gold snaps a two-day downtrend, as recovery gathers traction toward $5,000 on Wednesday. The US Dollar recovers from the overnight sell-off as rebalancing trades resume ahead of Fed Minutes. The 38.2% Fib support holds on the daily chart for now. What does that mean for Gold?

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network is trading above $0.1900 at press time on Wednesday, extending the weekly gains by nearly 8% so far. The steady recovery is supported by a short-term pause in mainnet migration, which reduces pressure on the PI token supply for Centralized Exchanges. The technical outlook focuses on the $0.1919 resistance as bullish momentum increases.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure on Wednesday, with the broader trend still sideways. BTC is edging below $68,000, nearing the lower consolidating boundary, while ETH and XRP also declined slightly, approaching their key supports.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers