GBP/USD: Data weakness feeds BoE easing bets – Scotiabank

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Scotiabank analysts Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note that the Pound is underperforming after a disappointing UK employment report. Softer job gains and wages keep domestic risks elevated into CPI, retail sales and PMI data. Markets now fully price a Bank of England rate cut in April and another in November, with GBP/USD support seen near 1.3525 and 1.3500.

Pound slides as cuts fully priced

"Domestic risk remains elevated into Wednesday’s CPI and Friday’s retail sales."

"The preliminary PMIs will also be released on Friday and the data will continue to set the tone for expectations around the BoE, as policymakers and market participants assess the extent of easing required."

"A cut is fully priced for April, with another fully priced for November following the latest jobs data."

"For GBPUSD, we look to near-term support at the 50 day MA (1.3525) and see additional support at the psychologically important 1.35 level."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD stays on the back foot around 1.1850 in the European session on Wednesday, pressured by renewed US Dollar demand. Traders now look forward to the Minutes of the Fed's January monetary policy meeting for fresh signals on future rate cuts. 

GBP/USD defends 1.3550 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD defends 1.3550 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD is holding above 1.3550 in Wednesday's European morning, little changed following the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. The UK inflation eased as expected in January, reaffirming bets for a March BoE interest rate cut, especially after Tuesday's weak employment report. 

Gold: Is the $5,000 level back in sight?

Gold: Is the $5,000 level back in sight?

Gold snaps a two-day downtrend, as recovery gathers traction toward $5,000 on Wednesday. The US Dollar recovers from the overnight sell-off as rebalancing trades resume ahead of Fed Minutes. The 38.2% Fib support holds on the daily chart for now. What does that mean for Gold?

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network is trading above $0.1900 at press time on Wednesday, extending the weekly gains by nearly 8% so far. The steady recovery is supported by a short-term pause in mainnet migration, which reduces pressure on the PI token supply for Centralized Exchanges. The technical outlook focuses on the $0.1919 resistance as bullish momentum increases.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure on Wednesday, with the broader trend still sideways. BTC is edging below $68,000, nearing the lower consolidating boundary, while ETH and XRP also declined slightly, approaching their key supports.

