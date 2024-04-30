USD/CAD Price Analysis: Hovers near 1.3700 within the ascending channel

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/CAD could gain ground as technical analysis indicates a recovery of bullish sentiment.
  • A break above 1.3800 could lead the pair to revisit its five-month high of 1.3846.
  • A breach below the channel’s lower boundary around 1.3630 could weaken the bullish sentiment.

USD/CAD consolidates within the ascending channel on the daily chart, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) positioned above 50, indicating a recovery of bullish sentiment. The pair edges higher to near 1.3700 during the European session on Tuesday.

Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is above the centerline, signaling bullish momentum, although it remains below the signal line. Traders may look for confirmation from the MACD, a lagging indicator, to ascertain the direction of the trend.

The USD/CAD pair may encounter resistance near the psychological level of 1.3800. A breakthrough above this level could pave the way for the pair to revisit its five-month high of 1.3846, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel and the psychological barrier of 1.3900.

On the downside, the USD/CAD pair might test the lower boundary of the channel around the 1.3630 level. A breach below this level could exert downward pressure on the pair, leading it toward the region around the psychological support at 1.3600 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3591, plotted between the levels of 1.3178 and 1.3846.

The next significant support level lies at 1.3478, should the USD/CAD pair experience further depreciation, followed by December’s low at 1.3178.

USD/CAD: Daily Chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3697
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.3661
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3674
Daily SMA50 1.359
Daily SMA100 1.35
Daily SMA200 1.3544
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3678
Previous Daily Low 1.3632
Previous Weekly High 1.3753
Previous Weekly Low 1.3635
Previous Monthly High 1.3614
Previous Monthly Low 1.342
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.365
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3661
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3636
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3611
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.359
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3682
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3703
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3728

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Extra gains in the pipeline above 0.6520

AUD/USD: Extra gains in the pipeline above 0.6520

AUD/USD partially reversed Tuesday’s strong pullback and regained the 0.6500 barrier and beyond in response to the sharp post-FOMC pullback in the Greenback on Wednesday.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD meets support around 1.0650

EUR/USD meets support around 1.0650

EUR/USD managed to surpass the key 1.0700 barrier in response to the intense retracement in the US Dollar in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate decision and Chair Powell’s press conference.

EUR/USD News

Gold prices skyrocketed as Powell’s words boosted the yellow metal

Gold prices skyrocketed as Powell’s words boosted the yellow metal

Gold prices rallied sharply above the $2,300 milestone on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged while announcing that it would diminish the pace of the balance sheet reduction. 

Gold News

Ethereum plunges outside key range briefly as US Dollar Index gains strength

Ethereum plunges outside key range briefly as US Dollar Index gains strength

Institutional whales appear to be dumping Ethereum after recent dip. Fed’s decision to leave rates unchanged appears to have helped ETH's price recover slightly. SEC Chair Gensler has misled Congress, considering recent revelations from Consensys suit, says Congressman McHenry.

Read more

The FOMC whipsaw and more Yen intervention in focus

The FOMC whipsaw and more Yen intervention in focus

Market participants clung to every word uttered by Chair Powell as risk assets whipped around in a frenetic fashion during the afternoon US trading session.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures