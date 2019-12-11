USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback slumps to 1.3200 handle against Canadian dollar ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is challenging the 1.3200 handle ahead of the Fed’s rate decision at 19:00 GMT. 
  • Support is seen at the 1.3160 price level. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
The loonie is trading in a range below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) ahead of the Fed’s rate decision at 19:00 GMT and the press conference at 19:30 GMT. 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is under bearish pressure below the main SMAs. The market is challenging the 1.3200 handle. If the sellers manage to break below it, the market could continue to decline towards the 1.3160 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
USD/CAD is trading at weekly lows below the main SMAs. Resistances are seen at the 1.3246 and 1.3282 resistance levels. 
  

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3202
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.3233
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.326
Daily SMA50 1.3217
Daily SMA100 1.3232
Daily SMA200 1.3279
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.325
Previous Daily Low 1.3224
Previous Weekly High 1.3322
Previous Weekly Low 1.3158
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.324
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3234
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3209
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3194
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3248
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3275

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Fed set provide guidance for rates and rock the dollar

LIVE: Fed set provide guidance for rates and rock the dollar

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates on hold after three-consecutive rate cuts. Focus on economic outlook and clues on future decisions. Live.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD holding near 1.1100 amid trade war concerns

EUR/USD holding near 1.1100 amid trade war concerns

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.11 amid concerns that the US may still move forward with slapping new tariffs on China. Earlier, US Core CPI met expectations with 2.3%. Central bank decisions are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovering close to 1.3200 amid heightened election speculation

GBP/USD hovering close to 1.3200 amid heightened election speculation

GBP/USD has recovered and trades closer to 1.32, amid ongoing speculation ahead of the UK elections. The Conservatives are on course to a narrow victory in a tightening race.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC

Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC

Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears

USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears

US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures