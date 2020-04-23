USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback down, challenges 1.4000 figure vs. Canadian dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD turns lower as the oil prices recovery favor CAD. 
  • Greenback weakness is also weighing on USD/CAD. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above the main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting an overall bullish bias. However, the market is consolidating the impressive advance made in March. The oil prices recovery is boosting CAD. The greenback weakness is putting extra pressure on USD/CAD.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD turned lower under the main SMAs on the four-hour chart while breaking below the 1.4100 level. Sellers seem to be back in control and the 1.3985 support level might be put to the test in the coming sessions with a potential breakdown towards the 1.3850 and 1.3800 levels. Resistance can be expected near 1.4070, 1.1415 and 1.4170 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.4070, 1.4115, 1.4170 
Support: 1.3985, 1.3850, 1.3800
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.403
Today Daily Change -0.0131
Today Daily Change % -0.93
Today daily open 1.4161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4066
Daily SMA50 1.3827
Daily SMA100 1.3485
Daily SMA200 1.3355
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4238
Previous Daily Low 1.4115
Previous Weekly High 1.4182
Previous Weekly Low 1.3856
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4191
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4049
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3982
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4227
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4294
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.435

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

