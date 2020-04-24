USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fades gains above 200-hour moving average

USD/CAD trades below a key moving average support.

The hourly chart shows a rising channel breakdown and bearish average crossover.

The USD/CAD pair is trading just below the 200-hour moving average at 1.4073 at press time, having faced rejection at 1.4088 an hour ago.

Acceptance under the 200-hour average would mean the bounce from Thursday's low of 1.40 has ended and the sell-off suggested by the 4-hour chart rising channel breakdown has resumed.

The ascending channel was breached during Thursday's Asian trading hours and is now accompanied by a bearish crossover of the 50- and 100-hour averages and a below-50 reading on the hourly chart relative strength index.

Hence, a re-test of 1.40 looks likely. A violation there would shift the focus to recent lows near 1.3850. On the higher side, a move above 1.4250 is needed to revive the bullish setup.

1-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels