- USD/CAD meets with a fresh supply on Friday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- A break below the 1.3600-1.3590 confluence support will pave the way for deeper losses.
- Investors now look to the monthly Canadian GDP and the US PCE data for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on the last day of the week and continues losing ground through the first half of the European session. The pair drops to the 1.3600 mark, or a fresh daily low in the last hour, and is pressured by a combination of factors.
A modest recovery in the equity markets is seen weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. Apart from this, bullish crude oil prices underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and exert some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. Traders now look to the monthly Canadian GDP report and the US US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair is currently hovering just above confluence support, comprising the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and a six-week-old ascending trend-line. Given that oscillators on hourly charts have been drifting lower in bearish territory and losing traction on the daily chart, a convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish trades.
Some follow-through selling below the weekly low, around the 1.3570 region touched on Thursday, will reaffirm the negative bias and make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable. Spot prices could then accelerate the fall towards testing the 1.3500 psychological mark. The downward trajectory could get extended towards the 1.3455-1.3450 intermediate support en route to the 1.3400 round figure (100-day SMA).
On the flip side, the 1.3650 area now seems to act as an immediate resistance. A sustained move above could allow the USD/CAD pair to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.3700 mark. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh bullish breakout and lift spot prices towards the 1.3745-1.3750 hurdle en route to the November monthly swing high, around the 1.3800-1.3810 region.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3607
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3639
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3577
|Daily SMA50
|1.3549
|Daily SMA100
|1.34
|Daily SMA200
|1.3091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3685
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3641
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3692
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
