USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar trades in 49-month highs, best weekly gains since early 2015

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is on track to record one of its best weekly advances since January 2015.
  • USD/CAD is trading at levels not seen since February 2016. 
  • USD/CAD is challenging the 1.1400 figure as bulls are relentless.
 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is massively breaking out to the upside trading into levels not seen since February 2016 as the market is challenging the 1.1400 figure. The oil crash is sending CAD down. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is spiking up strongly like it was not seen in the last five years. Bulls are challenging the 1.3972/1.4000 resistance zone. The spike up can extend towards the 1.4100 level and above according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance can be expected near 1.3914 and 1.3871 levels.
 
 
Resistance: 1.3972, 1.4000, 1.4100
Support: 1.3914, 1.3871, 1.3800 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.395
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.3923
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3411
Daily SMA50 1.3255
Daily SMA100 1.3219
Daily SMA200 1.3217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3961
Previous Daily Low 1.3708
Previous Weekly High 1.344
Previous Weekly Low 1.3315
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3805
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3767
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.361
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4021
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4274

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1050 amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1050 amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. Stocks are attempting a recovery after Thursday's major sell-off. Both the Fed and the ECB made moves to alleviate financial stress. US consumer sentiment dropped, yet beat expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes below 1.24 on immense dollar strength

GBP/USD crashes below 1.24 on immense dollar strength

GBP/USD is falling below 1.24, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz

XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz

Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs however the metal is retracing down sharply from the 2020 tops, now challenging the 1540 level and the 100 SMA on the daily chart.

Gold News

Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

The crypto market experienced bleeding tears in the last few hours. The COVID-19 pandemic opened Pandora's box and the liquidation of all types of assets is being disrupted and demolished.

Read more

WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32

WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32

Crude oil capitalized on the improving market sentiment on Friday and rose to a daily high of $33.84 before losing its traction during the American session. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures