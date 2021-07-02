USD/CAD Price Analysis: Descending trend-line continues to cap ahead of NFP

- USD/CAD witnessed a modest intraday pullback from a descending trend-line resistance.
- The technical set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- Sustained weakness below 100-day SMA is needed to negate the constructive outlook.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to two-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback from mid-1.2400s. The pair was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2425-20 region, down 0.10% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair continued with its struggle to make it through a resistance marked by a downward sloping trend-line extending from YTD tops touched in January. However, the fact that bulls have found acceptance above 100-day SMA supports prospects for an eventual breakout through the mentioned barrier.
The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the bullish territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. A subsequent move beyond June monthly swing highs, around the 1.2480-85 region will reaffirm the bullish bias and set the stage for additional gains.
The USD/CAD pair might then surpass the key 1.2500 psychological mark and aim to test the next relevant resistance near mid-1.2500s. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.2600 mark, towards the 1.2635-40 supply zone.
On the flip side, dips below the 1.2400 mark might continue to attract some buying near 100-DMA, currently around the 1.2385 region. This should now act as a strong base for the USD/CAD pair, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling. The pair might then slide to the 1.2300 mark en-route last week's swing lows, around mid-1.2200s.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2424
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2437
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2261
|Daily SMA50
|1.2204
|Daily SMA100
|1.2392
|Daily SMA200
|1.2672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2446
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2252
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2415
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2396
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2335
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2467
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2548
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
