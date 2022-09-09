- USD/CAD takes offers to renew one-week low during three-day downtrend.
- Clear confirmation of a bearish chart pattern, impending bears cross on MACD favor sellers.
- Confluence of 50-DMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement appears short-term key support.
- Buyers need to cross 1.3200 to retake control, 1.3075 appears immediate resistance.
USD/CAD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day as sellers renew the eight-day low around 1.3030 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the downside break of the bearish chart pattern called the rising wedge.
Not only the rising wedge confirmation but the impending bear cross on the MACD and failures to stay beyond 1.3130 horizontal hurdle, comprising multiple tops marked since mid-July, seem to have favored the USD/CAD bears.
That said, a convergence of the 50-DMA and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of June-July upside, near 1.2955-50, will be strong support for the pair traders to watch during the quote’s further weakness.
Should the USD/CAD remains weak past 1.2950, the odds of witnessing a south-run towards the previous month’s low, near 1.2730, can’t be ruled out. During the fall, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements, close to 1.2870 and 1.2890 in that order, could act as buffers.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially aim for the wedge’s support line, now resistance near 1.3060.
Following that, the 1.3100 threshold and a downward sloping resistance line from mid-July, around 1.3210, could test the pair buyers. Also acting as an upside hurdle is the yearly top, near 1.3225 by the press time.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3023
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54%
|Today daily open
|1.3094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3018
|Daily SMA50
|1.2952
|Daily SMA100
|1.2889
|Daily SMA200
|1.2784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3159
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3208
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2972
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2979
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
