USD/CAD Price Analysis: Clings to modest gains above 1.2100 mark, bearish bias remains

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to stage a modest recovery from near four-year lows.
- Oversold RSI on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor that prompted some short-covering.
- The technical set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher during the early North American session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2125 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
Declining crude oil prices – now down over 1.30% for the day – undermined the commodity-linked loonie and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair. On the other hand, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US dollar. Apart from this, a steep fall in the equity markets further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its Canadian counterpart.
From a technical perspective, oversold RSI on the daily chart was seen as a key factor that prompted some short-covering move and assisted the USD/CAD pair to snap four days of the losing streak. That said, last week's sustained break below a multi-month descending channel supports prospects for an extension of the well-established bearish trend. This suggests that the attempted recovery might fizzle out quickly.
Hence, any subsequent positive move towards the 1.2145-50 region might be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions. This, in turn, should cap the USD/CAD pair near the mentioned trend-channel support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.2200 round-figure mark. The mentioned handle should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the near-term trajectory.
On the flip side, the 1.2100 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2080-75 region, or near four-year lows touched on Monday. This is closely followed by September 2017 swing lows, around the 1.2060 region, which if broken decisively should pave the way for additional weakness. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall to challenge the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.211
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2101
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2383
|Daily SMA50
|1.2493
|Daily SMA100
|1.261
|Daily SMA200
|1.2867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2137
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2079
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2352
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2122
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2163
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh highs above 1.2180
Dollar’s sell-off accelerates, despite of a generalized dismal mood. Government bond yields surge, stocks plunge as inflation concerns mount. Upbeat German data provide further support to the shared currency.
GBP/USD resumes advance, challenges highs in the 1.4150 area
GBP/USD recovered the ground lost and trades near its weekly high, despite a souring market’s mood. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
XAU/USD retreats from multi-month tops, slides to $1,825 area
Gold is in the hands of the bulls but a correction is on the cards. The monthly outlook is critical which makes the next few weeks testing for the gold market.
BTC crashes, markets follow suit
The cryptocurrency market experienced a crash as the flagship cryptocurrency tumbled. Although some altcoins are recovering, Bitcoin price is still scrambling to find a support level and might trigger another sell-off soon.
S&P 500 Nasdaq Day Ahead: Can the Fed stop the red
Equity markets are in the red again on Tuesday as the Fed looks on powerless for now. Inevitable really, things cannot keep going up forever but it is always easy with hindsight.