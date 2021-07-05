USD/CAD Price Analysis: Climbs further beyond mid-1.2300s, fresh session tops

- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Monday and recovered a part of the post-NFP losses.
- The emergence of dip-buying favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its bid tone heading into the North American session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, above mid-1.2300s.
That said, an unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate might have dashed hopes for an earlier than anticipated monetary policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, acted as a headwind for the US dollar and capped gains for the USD/CAD pair. Bulls also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the crucial OPEC+ meeting on Monday.
From a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying on the first day of a new trading week assisted the USD/CAD pair to stall its post-NFP pullback from a short-term descending trend-line. The mentioned trend-line has been capping the upside since the beginning of 2021 and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
In the meantime, the 100-day SMA, currently around the 1.2385 region, might act as immediate resistance. This is closely followed by the 1.2400 mark, above which the USD/CAD pair seems all set to climb back to challenge the trendline hurdle, around mid-1.2400s. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
On the flip side, the 1.2310-1.2300 area now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/CAD pair back towards last week's swing lows support, around mid-1.2200s. Some follow-through selling could shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders.
The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.2200 mark ahead of the ahead of strong horizontal resistance breakpoint near the 1.2160-50 area. This should act as a strong base for the USD/CAD pair, which if broken decisively will negate prospects for any further gains.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2358
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2273
|Daily SMA50
|1.2201
|Daily SMA100
|1.2388
|Daily SMA200
|1.2667
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.245
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2309
|Previous Weekly High
|1.245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2363
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2396
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2551
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
