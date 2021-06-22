USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls keep an eye on 1.2400 mark

- USD/CAD posts some gains after the previous day's steep fall.
- Bulls are facing stiff resistance near the 1.2490 mark.
- Overbought MACD looks exhaustive, warns against aggressive bids.
USD/CAD edges higher in the Asian trading hours The pair rose near to the multi-month high on Monday, however, failed to sustain the gains.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD trades at 1.2375, up 0.12% for the day.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, after testing the daily high near the 1.2490 level, USD/CAD fell sharply and took shelter at 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the lows of 1.2157. The pair now consolidates near the 1.2370 level.
USD/CAD bulls making an effort to dominate the trade over here. The formation of three small Doji candlesticks suggests traders are reluctant to place aggressive selling bids at this level.
In doing so, the USD/CAD pair would first attempt to touch the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2410 followed by the 1.2450 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the overbought zone signaling stretched buying opportunities. Any uptick in the MACD would continue to push USD/CAD higher to test the previous day’s high at 1.2487.
Alternatively, if price moves and sustains below the session’s low, then the bears could come back in action. The first target on the bear's radar would be the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2325.
Market participants would then aim for the 1.2270 and the 1.2220 horizontal support levels.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2376
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2361
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2152
|Daily SMA50
|1.2233
|Daily SMA100
|1.2424
|Daily SMA200
|1.2708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2487
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2353
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2404
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2581
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further upside appears elusive whilst below 1.1930
EUR/USD fades recovery from early April around 1.1920 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing to bouncing off a two-month low, the currency major pair snapped a three-day losing streak, also posted the heaviest gains since late May, the previous day.
GBP/USD bulls search fresh clues to cross 100-DMA hurdle
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3925, following the heaviest rebound in two months. The cable pair benefited from the risk-on mood the previous day. Quarantine rules will be easy for fully jabbed but uncertainty over unlock prevails.
EUR/USD: Further upside appears elusive whilst below 1.1930
EUR/USD fades recovery from early April around 1.1920 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing to bouncing off a two-month low, the currency major pair snapped a three-day losing streak, also posted the heaviest gains since late May, the previous day.
Cardano price void leaves ADA on the brink of a 25% drop
Cardano price had successfully held the 2018 high from May 24 until Saturday’s close below $1.40. Today’s weakness has confirmed the breakdown, and ADA may be beginning a larger decline that ...
Is the Fed changing its mind?
We will not likely get an explanation for how the Fed can be “hawkish” while at the same time the 10-year yield is sinking, the 30-year is under 2% for first time since February, and the 5-year/30-year spread is the smallest since December.