USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 100-day SMA

- USD/CAD seems in the corrective mode for the previous two sessions.
- Bulls struggle to validate 100-day SMA for additional gains.
- Momentum oscillators cautions for any directional bet, await confirmation.
USD/CAD manages to hold onto the gains on Wednesday in the early European session. The pair consolidates near the multi-month highs around the 1.2330 level.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2332, up 0.14% so far.
USD/CAD daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/CAD pair has posted substantial gains after breaking a broader trading range of 1.2050 and 1.2180 on June 16. The pair touched the levels last seen in April and has been corrected by nearly 200 points from the high.
Now, if price sustained above the session’s high, then it could crawl back to the previous day's high at 1.2403.
That said, USD/CAD trades below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2414. A sustained move above 100-day SMA is required to test the 1.2500 horizontal resistance level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads at 54 which implies that the bulls have plenty of room to scale back to the high of April 23 at 1.2534.
Alternatively, if price surrenders to the critical 1.2330 level, then it will open the gates for the downside movement toward the low of July 17 at 1.2262.
Next, the market participants would like to recapture the 1.2220 horizontal support level followed by June 16 low at 1.2157.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2327
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2164
|Daily SMA50
|1.2228
|Daily SMA100
|1.2419
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2403
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2302
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2341
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2365
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2473
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
