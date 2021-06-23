USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 100-day SMA

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/CAD seems in the corrective mode for the previous two sessions.
  • Bulls struggle to validate 100-day SMA for additional gains.
  • Momentum oscillators cautions for any directional bet, await confirmation.

USD/CAD manages to hold onto the gains on Wednesday in the early European session. The pair consolidates near the multi-month highs around the 1.2330 level.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2332, up 0.14%  so far.

USD/CAD daily chart

On the daily chart, the USD/CAD pair has posted substantial gains after breaking a broader trading range of 1.2050 and 1.2180 on June 16. The pair touched the levels last seen in April and has been corrected by nearly 200 points from the high.

Now, if price sustained above the session’s high, then it could crawl back to the previous day's high at 1.2403.

That said, USD/CAD trades below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2414. A sustained move above 100-day SMA is required to test the 1.2500 horizontal resistance level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads at 54 which implies that the bulls have plenty of room to scale back to the high of April 23 at 1.2534.

Alternatively, if price surrenders to the critical 1.2330 level, then it will open the gates for the downside movement toward the low of July 17 at 1.2262.

Next, the market participants would like to recapture the 1.2220 horizontal support level followed by June 16 low at 1.2157.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2327
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.2306
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2164
Daily SMA50 1.2228
Daily SMA100 1.2419
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2403
Previous Daily Low 1.2302
Previous Weekly High 1.2481
Previous Weekly Low 1.2128
Previous Monthly High 1.2352
Previous Monthly Low 1.2013
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2341
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2365
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2271
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2236
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.217
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2372
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2438
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2473

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bears aim for 1.1900 retest with eyes on PMI data

EUR/USD: Bears aim for 1.1900 retest with eyes on PMI data

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1900, snapping a two-day uptrend heading into European session. The US dollar recovery weighs on the major ahead of the key Eurozone and US PMIs. Speeches from the ECB and the Fed policymakers will be closely followed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains stuck around multi-month high ahead of UK PMI data

GBP/USD remains stuck around multi-month high ahead of UK PMI data

GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3900, as the upside appears capped near the 1.3950 level. The US dollar’s rebound from the early dip exerts pressure on the pair. Sterling remains grounded on positive vibes from Brexit chaos. PMI data eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold’s bullish potential appears limited despite dovish Powell

Gold’s bullish potential appears limited despite dovish Powell

Gold price witnessed good two-way businesses on Tuesday, as the bears regained control following an earlier advance to $1790. Gold price fell as low as $1772 before reversing to $1779 at the close.

Gold News

Ripple eyes 30% gains after massive sell-off

Ripple eyes 30% gains after massive sell-off

XRP price witnessed a massive sell-off as Bitcoin price retested the May 19 sell-off. After setting up a bottom on June 22, Ripple looks to rally to a crucial resistance level. XRP price crashed roughly 40% breaking through the May 23 swing low at $0.703. 

Read more

AAPL continues its recent strong push as its targets 137 resistance

AAPL continues its recent strong push as its targets 137 resistance

AAPL shares are pushing higher again on Tuesday as the stock is ahead by over 1% with just a few minutes of Tuesday's session left. The stock has been strengthening of late having found support from the $122 zone in early June.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures