USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish potential intact, FOMC minutes awaited

- USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains.
- The set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
- Investors look forward to the FOMC June policy meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2425 region in the last hour.
Expectations that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose policy stance for a longer period failed to assist the US dollar to capitalize on the overnight goodish intraday move up. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
That said, a softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and should help limit any deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair. Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair has now eroded a part of the previous day's strong gains of nearly 200 pips from the vicinity of the 1.2300 mark. The momentum assisted the pair to break out through a descending trend-line extending from YTD tops touched in January.
The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. That said, failure near the 1.2500 psychological mark warrants caution for bullish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the mentioned handle before positioning for an extension of the recent recovery move from the lowest level since May 2015. The USD/CAD pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.2545-50 zone.
The momentum could get extended and allow bullish traders to push the USD/CAD pair further towards reclaiming the 1.2600 round-figure mark. The next relevant barrier is pegged near the 1.2640-50 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
On the flip side, any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.2400 mark. This is closely followed by the 100-day SMA support, currently near the 1.2380 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Sustained weakness below will negate the positive outlook and prompt some technical selling. The USD/CAD pair might then slide to the 1.2320-15 support area ahead of the 1.2300 mark. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to retest the 1.2250 support area.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.244
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2461
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2304
|Daily SMA50
|1.2201
|Daily SMA100
|1.2383
|Daily SMA200
|1.2657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2495
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2303
|Previous Weekly High
|1.245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2153
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
