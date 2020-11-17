USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish flag on 1H keeps buyers hopeful below 1.3100

- USD/CAD trims early-Asian losses while battling the 200-HMA.
- RSI recovery suggests further upside, buyers await confirmation of the bullish pattern.
- Key Fibonacci retracements add to the support, 100-HMA offers an extra filter to the north.
USD/CAD picks up bids near 1.3077 during the pre-European session open trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair nurses the intraday losses, currently around 0.15%, while probing a two-day-old falling channel, part of the bullish flag chart play on the hourly (1H) formation.
Considering the RSI line that gradually recovers from nearly oversold conditions, the USD/CAD corrective pullback is likely to confirm the bullish flag with an upside break of 1.3080. However, 100-HMA near 1.3100 becomes an additional burden for the pair’s to clear.
Should there be a sustained rise past-1.3100, Friday’s peak near 1.3172 will become the USD/CAD bulls’ favorite.
On the contrary, 50% Fibonacci retracement of November 09-13 upside, close to 1.3050, becomes the nearby support to watch during the fresh pullback.
Though, any further downside past-1.3050 will be capped by the stated pattern’s support line, at 1.3032 now.
If at all the bears dominate past-1.3032, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3020 and the 1.3000 round-figure become the key to watch.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3077
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.3094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.315
|Daily SMA50
|1.3205
|Daily SMA100
|1.3276
|Daily SMA200
|1.3537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3142
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3066
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3211
