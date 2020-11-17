USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish flag on 1H keeps buyers hopeful below 1.3100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD trims early-Asian losses while battling the 200-HMA.
  • RSI recovery suggests further upside, buyers await confirmation of the bullish pattern.
  • Key Fibonacci retracements add to the support, 100-HMA offers an extra filter to the north.

USD/CAD picks up bids near 1.3077 during the pre-European session open trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair nurses the intraday losses, currently around 0.15%, while probing a two-day-old falling channel, part of the bullish flag chart play on the hourly (1H) formation.

Considering the RSI line that gradually recovers from nearly oversold conditions, the USD/CAD corrective pullback is likely to confirm the bullish flag with an upside break of 1.3080. However, 100-HMA near 1.3100 becomes an additional burden for the pair’s to clear.

Should there be a sustained rise past-1.3100, Friday’s peak near 1.3172 will become the USD/CAD bulls’ favorite.

On the contrary, 50% Fibonacci retracement of November 09-13 upside, close to 1.3050, becomes the nearby support to watch during the fresh pullback.

Though, any further downside past-1.3050 will be capped by the stated pattern’s support line, at 1.3032 now.

If at all the bears dominate past-1.3032, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3020 and the 1.3000 round-figure become the key to watch.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3077
Today Daily Change -17 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.3094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.315
Daily SMA50 1.3205
Daily SMA100 1.3276
Daily SMA200 1.3537
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3142
Previous Daily Low 1.3066
Previous Weekly High 1.3173
Previous Weekly Low 1.2928
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3095
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3059
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3025
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD remains better bid above 1.1850 as the hopes for coronavirus vaccine and the prospects of the global economy returning to normalcy in 2021 continue to weigh over the safe-haven dollar. The EU calendar is light on Tuesday and therefore, the focus would be on the US Retail Sales data.

GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak above 1.3200 ahead of the London open. UK Brexit Minister Frost hints trade deal "early next week". Vaccine hopes firm up but fail to defy the virus woes. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey's speech awaited.

Gold remains below $1900, having created a long-legged Doji candle on Monday, implying indecision in the market. Spiking coronavirus cases in the US offset vaccine optimism. The immediate bias appears neutral as long as prices hold Monday's $1,864-$1,899 range.

WTI bounces off intraday low as NYT conveys odds of the US attack on Iran. Risk dwindles as vaccine hopes battle virus woes. OPEC+ meeting and API inventories will offer short-term direction.

XRP had a notable breakout on November 13 from the ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart. The initial price target is $0.30; however, the digital asset could be looking for a pullback first. 

