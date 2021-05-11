USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bouncing off multi-year lows near 1.2070

- USD/CAD holds onto a quiet tone in the early European session.
- Pair looks out for gains, inching toward 20-hour SMA.
- Oversold momentum oscillator points to stretched selling conditions.
The USD/CAD pair seesaws in the early European session. The pair opened higher earlier, albeit fizzling out rather quickly toward the session’s low of 1.2088.
At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is trading at 1.2096, down 0.01% on the day.
USD/CAD hourly chart
On the hourly chart, the pair has been consolidating near the 1.2090 mark,in progress to capture the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) placed at 1.2100. In doing so, the pair would carve a path toward the 1.2140 and the 1.2180 horizontal resistance zone.
The next area of resistance would be the May 6 high at 1.2288.
On the flip side, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator falters below the midline, and any downtick could bring the multi-year low from 2017 into the picture, where the first could be the September 2017 weekly low at 1.2061, followed by the weekly low of May 2015 at 1.2011.
USD/CAD Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.209
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2101
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2383
|Daily SMA50
|1.2493
|Daily SMA100
|1.261
|Daily SMA200
|1.2867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2137
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2079
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2352
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2122
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2163
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
