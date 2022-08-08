  • USD/CAD remains firmer after refreshing three-week high the previous day.
  • RSI, MACD also favor recovery from 200-SMA, horizontal resistance line from July 19 tests bulls.
  • Weekly support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level challenge bears.

USD/CAD bull keep reins around 1.2950 as the quote extend the previous day’s bounce off 200-SMA to Monday’s Asian session.

The Loonie pair’s recent rebound also takes clues from the firmer RSI, not overbought, as well as the MACD signals, which in turn keep buyers hopeful.

However, tops marked on July 19 and also on Friday, around 1.2985, appear to challenge the USD/CAD bulls.

Following that, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since June 17, near 1.3080, will be important to watch for further upside moves. Also, the 1.3000 psychological magnet may act as an intermediate halt during the anticipated north-run.

Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the 200-SMA level of 1.2920.

Even so, an upward sloping support line from August 01, close to 1.2845 by the press time, could challenge the USD/CAD bears.

It’s worth noting that the recent swing low around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June 08 to July 14 upside, near 1.2790, appears the last defense of USD/CAD bulls.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2937
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.2937
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2909
Daily SMA50 1.2864
Daily SMA100 1.2785
Daily SMA200 1.2736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2985
Previous Daily Low 1.2861
Previous Weekly High 1.2985
Previous Weekly Low 1.2768
Previous Monthly High 1.3224
Previous Monthly Low 1.2789
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2938
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2908
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.287
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2803
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2746
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2994
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3052
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3119

 

 

AUD/USD struggles to extend the week-start gains as the Aussie traders flirt with the 0.6900 threshold amid a risk-off mood during Monday's Asian session. The Sino-American tension over Taiwan joins recently hawkish bets over the Fed appear to challenge the pair buyers, due to its risk barometer status.

The EUR/USD price on the weekly chart has corrected to a 50% mean reversion of the prior weekly sell-off. Last week's sell-off could be the start of the bearish extension. On the daily chart, the price has left behind a failed inverse head and shoulders.

Gold price remains pressured near $1,773, down 0.10% intraday, as risk-aversion underpins the US dollar's safe-haven demand during Monday's Asian session. Also keeping the greenback buyers hopeful are the recently increased hopes of Fed 0.75% rate hike in September.

Shiba Inu price has been hovering around a significant barrier for roughly three months with virtually no momentum to move above it. This development might be primed for a strong move but the directional bias remains unknown. 

