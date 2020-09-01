USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears eyeing a test of critical support at 1.2950

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD looks vulnerable amid dollar weakness.
  • Further declines could challenge the key support near 1.2950.
  • A bounce in the near-term cannot be ruled out. 

USD/CAD extends its six-day losing streak and breaches the 1.3000 level, as the bears look to test the critical support near 1.2950 amid relentless selling seen in the US dollar across the board.

The slide in the major can be partially attributed to the ongoing rally in WTI, backed by upbeat Chinese Manufacturing PMIs, weaker dollar and expectations of a draw in the US crude stockpiles. At the press time, WTI trades at $43.10, up 1.15% on the day.

From a near-term technical perspective, the downtrend in the spot is likely to challenge the bulls’ commitment at the horizontal trendline support (maroon line) seen from December 2019 low, which is near 1.2950.

A daily closing below the latter will validate the rounding top formation, paving way for an extensive sell-off.

Ahead of that, a pullback cannot be ruled since the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies in the oversold territory.

Recapturing the bearish 21-daily Simple Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3210 will be critical to extend the recovery momentum.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2999
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.3048
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3221
Daily SMA50 1.3403
Daily SMA100 1.3626
Daily SMA200 1.3527
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3104
Previous Daily Low 1.302
Previous Weekly High 1.324
Previous Weekly Low 1.3048
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3053
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.301
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2974
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3178

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD on the verge of 1.20 amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD on the verge of 1.20 amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, at the highest in over two years. Markets are cheering hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and the Fed's dovish stance. An upgrade to German growth forecasts and PMIs are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, PMIs

GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, PMIs

GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls seem tiring before $2,000

XAU/USD bulls seem tiring before $2,000

Gold prices rise for the third day to attack two-week top. Sustained break of one-month-old resistance line, now support, favors the bulls. Overbought RSI, short-term rising trend line challenges the buyers.

Gold News

Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed

Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed

September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited. 

Read more

WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross

WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross

WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures