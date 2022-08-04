- USD/CAD struggles to defend bounce off 100-HMA, four-day-old support line.
- Sluggish MACD, steady RSI joins lower-high to keep sellers hopeful.
- Descending trend line from July 26 challenge buyers.
USD/CAD remains lackluster at around 1.2850, struggling to extend the previous day’s pullback from the weekly top, during Thursday’s Asian session.
That said, recent lower highs and steady RSI (14) line joins sluggish MACD signals, mostly bearish, appear to keep sellers hopeful.
However, a clear downside break of the 100-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from Monday, respectively around 1.2835 and 1.2830, restricts immediate USD/CAD downside moves.
Following that, the 1.2800 threshold and the double-bottom marked on July 29, near 1.2790, could challenge the pair’s downside before directing it to the two-month low flashed on Monday, at 1.2767.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need validation from the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July 25 to August 01 moves, near 1.2860 and 1.2880 in that order.
Even so, a downward sloping trend line from July 26, close to 1.2890, quickly followed by the 1.2900 round figure, will challenge the Loonie pair buyers.
Overall, USD/CAD remains sidelined as buyers retreat ahead of the key US/Canada jobs report for July, up for publishing on Friday.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2845
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2915
|Daily SMA50
|1.2858
|Daily SMA100
|1.278
|Daily SMA200
|1.2731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2892
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2833
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2947
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2789
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2796
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Firmer around 0.6950 on strong Aussie data, upbeat mood
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6950, staying on the front foot for the second consecutive day. The aussie justifies strong Trade Balance data while cheering a softer US dollar amid a better market mood. Focus shifts to US jobs data.
EUR/USD displays volatility contraction, hovers around 1.0170 ahead of US NFP data
EUR/USD is displaying back and forth moves around 1.0170 as investors await US jobs data. The US NFP is likely to land at 250k vs. 372k reported earlier. Vulnerable Eurozone Retail Sales data has been ignored by market participants.
Gold looks north towards 1,790, focus on BOE, yields Premium
Gold price is looking to build onto Wednesday’s rebound, as bulls continue to keep their eyes on the critical $1,790 resistance amid a renewed downtick in the US dollar and the Treasury yields. Risk flows extend into Thursday’s trading so far.
This Shiba Inu price move has the potential to be the best trade of 2022
Shiba Inu price shows a dual outlook where it could go either way depending on the overall market bias. However, since many altcoins are relatively underperforming a bunch of altcoins, SHIB could see a different outlook.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!