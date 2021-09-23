- USD/CAD dipped to a fresh four-day low at 1.2633.
- Risk-on market mood weighs on the greenback despite a hawkish Fed.
- The loonie is advancing on good economic data and rising oil prices.
During the Asian session, the USD/CAD reached a high of 1.2795. But as the European session got underway, the USD/CAD staged a comeback plummeting beneath 1.2700, down 0.79%, trading at 1.2672 at the time of writing.
The market sentiment is upbeat after a volatile Wednesday session. The market shrugs off the Federal Reserve plans for a tapering, Chinese Evergrande fears abate, and US stocks indices are rising between 0.92% and 1.35%.
In the commodities complex, Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), which price affects the price of the loonie, is up 1.77%, trading at $73.19.
US Jobless Claims and Canadian Retail Sales weighed on the USD/CAD
In the US, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) reported that the US Jobless Claims for the week ended on September 18 rose to 351K, versus the estimated 320K. The increase in the unemployment claims reflects the unpredictability in weekly data. In the first week of September, the reading declined, though, in the last couple of weeks increased, suggesting that the economy could be slowing.
Additionally, the US Markit Manufacturing PMI declined slightly in September to 60.5 from 61.1 previous.
Meanwhile, Statistics Canada revealed that the Retail Sales for July shrank by 0.6%, less than the 1.2% foresee by economists. Excluding autos, Retail Sales declined 1% in the same period, versus 1.5% estimated by analysts. According to the report, 0.5% of the retailers were shut in July, compared to the 5.2% closed in June.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
USD/CAD is approaching the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2618. A daily break of that level could pave the way for further losses. The first support would be the psychological 1.2600. A break of that level will push the USD/CAD towards the September 10 low at 1.2582. A clear breach of that level could motivate the sellers to challenge the 200-DMA at 1.2524.
On the flip side, the buyers need to reclaim 1.2700. A daily break of the figure could expose 1.2800.
The Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator, is at 49 heading lower, supporting the bearish bias.
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2672
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0101
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|1.2773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2665
|Daily SMA50
|1.2617
|Daily SMA100
|1.2421
|Daily SMA200
|1.2525
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2826
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2698
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2834
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD higher in range as stocks run
EUR/USD recovers amid a better market mood, but tepid European data prevent it from advancing further. Relief news related to the Chinese giant Evergreen boosted sentiment despite tepid data in EU and the US.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
Crypto markets take off without clear goals
Bitcoin price shows a healthy bounce off the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,727, suggesting temporary relief. Ethereum price creeps back above the $3,000 psychological level as it follows in BTC’s footsteps.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.