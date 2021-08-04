USD/CAD pares early losses, advances toward 1.2550 as oil prices turn south

The IHS Markit and the ISM both will be publishing the Services PMI surveys for July later in the day. The ADP's private sector employment report will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well. Investors expect the ADP Employment Change to rise modestly to 695K in July from 692 in June. A stronger-than-expected reading could provide a boost to the USD and help USD/CAD gather additional bullish momentum.

Renewed concerns over the coronavirus Delta variant hurting the energy demand recovery in China continue to weigh on oil prices. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which lost nearly 5% in the first two days of the week, was down 0.6% on the day at $69.75. Later in the session, June Building Permits will be the only data featured in the Canadian economic docket but it's not expected to receive a significant market reaction.

The USD/CAD pair closed the last three trading days in the positive territory as falling crude oil prices made it difficult for the commodity-related CAD to find demand. Although the pair edged lower toward 1.2500 on Wednesday, it regained its traction and was last seen posting small daily gains at 1.2544.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.