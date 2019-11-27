USD/CAD pares daily losses on oil selloff, trades around 1.3280

  • WTI slumps below $58 after weekly EIA report.
  • US Dollar Index looks to register modest daily gains. 
  • Upbeat data from US continues to support USD.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to 1.3260 area during the early trading hours of the American session before staging a rebound in the last couple of hours with the commodity-sensitive loonie struggling to find demand amid crude oil selloff. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 1.3282.

US economy expands at a more robust pace than expected

Earlier in the day, the greenback gathered strength against its peers after the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the second estimate of the third-quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rose to 2.1% to beat the market expectation of 1.9%. Additionally, Durable Goods Orders in October rebounded to 0.6% from -1.4% in September and supported the USD's rally.

Boosted by the data, the US Dollar Index rose to its highest level in two weeks at 98.44 and is now consolidating its gains above 98.30, looking to close the day in the positive territory for the sixth time in the last seven days.

On the other hand, after the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly data revealed that crude oil stocks in the US increased by 1.6 million barrels in the week ending November 22nd, crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure to weigh on the CAD. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was trading at $57.90, erasing 0.5% on a daily basis.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3284
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.3276
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3225
Daily SMA50 1.3218
Daily SMA100 1.3214
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3318
Previous Daily Low 1.3272
Previous Weekly High 1.3328
Previous Weekly Low 1.3156
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3289
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3259
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3242
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3213
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3305
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3334
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3351

 

 

