USD/CAD once again finds some support ahead of 200-DMA post-BoC decision

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on its intraday recovery move from multi-month lows.
  • The USD selling remained unabated despite better US macro data and capped the upside.
  • The BoC left its key interest rates unchanged and scaled back some market operations.
  • A sustained break below 200-day SMA needed before positioning for any further slide.

The USD/CAD pair dropped around 75 pips and tumbled back closer to multi-month lows in a knee-jerk reaction to the BoC announcement.

A sharp intraday fall of around 5% in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and assisted the pair to stage a goodish intraday bounce from the lowest level since early March. The uptick, however, lacked any follow-through, instead was sold into near the 1.3570 region amid a broad-based US dollar weakness.

The USD failed to gain any respite from Wednesday's release of the ADP report, which showed that private-sector employment in the US declined less-than-expected, by 2.76 million in May. Adding to this, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI came in at 45.4 for May as compared to 44.0 anticipated, albeit once again failed to impress the USD bulls.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall during the early North American session came after the Bank of Canada (BoC) left its benchmark interest rates at 0.25% at the end of June policy meeting. However, the fact that the BoC scaled back some market operations amid improving financial conditions provided a goodish lift to the Canadian dollar.

Despite the sharp fall, the pair once again showed some resilience below the key 1.3500 psychological mark and quickly recovery around 30 pips. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 1.3460 support (200-DMA) before traders start positioning for an extension of the pair's recent downward trajectory.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3529
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.3519
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3914
Daily SMA50 1.4001
Daily SMA100 1.3729
Daily SMA200 1.3461
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3586
Previous Daily Low 1.3484
Previous Weekly High 1.4008
Previous Weekly Low 1.3715
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3523
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3547
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3473
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3428
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3372
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3575
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3631
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3676

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

