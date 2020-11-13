USD/CAD off six-day highs, bid above 1.3150 amid WTI sell-off

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD hit multi-day highs amid a slide in WTI prices.
  • US dollar steady in recent ranges amid escalating covid concerns.
  • Next of relevance remains the US data and global virus statistics.

USD/CAD trades near the point of the 1.3100 level in early European trading, easing off the six-day highs reached at 1.3170 during late-Asia.

Despite the retracement, the spot remains well-bid while on track to book a 0.80% weekly gain this Friday.

The sentiment around the major remains underpinned by over 1.50% sell-off in the US oil, which weighs negatively on the resource-linked loonie. WTI drops below $40.50, “extending a two-day losing trend as concerns over rising coronavirus infection overshadowed reports of major producers mulling a delay in production ramp-up,” FXStreet’s Analyst Omkar Godbole noted.

Meanwhile, the US dollar remains sidelined, although clings onto the weekly gain against it main peers, collaborating with the upbeat tone seen in the spot. The greenback continues to draw haven bids amid mounting virus-induced economic risks and US fiscal stimulus impasse.

Amid a cautious market mood, the focus shifts towards the US PPI and Consumer Sentiment data, as the Canadian docket remains data-dry. Also, of note remains the covid statistics from both sides of the Atlantic for a fresh take on the risk sentiment and dollar trades.

USD/CAD technical levels

Bulls are “eyeing the 200-SMA level of 1.3186 as the next resistance before probing the 1.3200 threshold. On the contrary, USD/CAD sellers will wait for a clear downside break below the previous resistance line, presently around 1.3075, for fresh entries,” Anil Panchal, FXStreet’s Analyst explained.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3156
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.3133
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3157
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3287
Daily SMA200 1.3539
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.315
Previous Daily Low 1.3056
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3092
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3019
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2982
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.317
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.18 amid covid concerns, ahead of Eurozone GDP

EUR/USD clings to 1.18 amid covid concerns, ahead of Eurozone GDP

EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as worries about rising coronavirus cases are weighing on sentiment. Eurozone GDP and US consumer sentiment are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed

GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, recovering. Brexit talks continue in London and a breakthrough is still awaited. Coronavirus figures are also eyed. BOE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak later in the day.

GBP/USD News

Gold stuck in range around $1880, awaits fresh cues

Gold stuck in range around $1880, awaits fresh cues

Gold holds its range around $1880, divided between rising covid cases and vaccine optimism. The metal slumped 5% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since. All eyes on virus update and US data for fresh incentives. 

Gold news

What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world

What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world

November is shaping up as a month to remember, with the dramatic announcement of a coronavirus vaccine clashing with worrying disease developments. What does it mean for the dollar, gold, and stocks? How will central banks and governments move forward? 

Read more

WTI drops 1.5% even as OPEC+ considers delaying output boost

WTI drops 1.5% even as OPEC+ considers delaying output boost

The US oil prices fell during Friday's Asian trading hours, extending a two-day losing trend as concerns over rising coronavirus infection overshadowed reports of major producers mulling a delay in production ramp-up. 

Oil News

