USD/CAD off 2-week lows, still on the defensive below mid-1.3500s

- USD/CAD remained depressed amid sustained selling around the USD.
- The upbeat market mood dented demand for the safe-haven greenback.
- Concerns about rising coronavirus cases helped limit any further losses.
The USD/CAD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to near two-week lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just below mid-1.3500s.
The pair edged lower through the early part of trading action on the first day of the week and was being pressured by the emergence of some renewed selling around the US dollar. The incoming positive economic data continued fueling optimism about a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. This, in turn, remained supportive of the upbeat market mood and weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
However, worries that a continuous surge in coronavirus cases could put the brakes on economic activity once again held investors from taking excessive risk. Apart from this, concerns that renewed lockdown measures could curb oil demand undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and helped limit any deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
The pair has now managed to rebound around 25 pips from daily lows, though any subsequent move up is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 1.3600 mark. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which coupled with sentiment surrounding the oil markets might produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3542
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3565
|Daily SMA50
|1.3762
|Daily SMA100
|1.3811
|Daily SMA200
|1.3496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3582
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3545
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3535
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3522
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3498
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.