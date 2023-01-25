Economists at Credit Suisse remain neutral on CAD ahead of today’s BoC rate decision, with a 1.3400 USD/CAD target and a 1.3140-1.3800 range for Q1.
A high bar for BoC surprises
“We’ve adopted a neutral bias for Q1 with a 1.34 USD/CAD target in a 1.3140-1.3800 range, and so far do not see a strong reason to change views. Strong pushback from the BoC today, pointing to further rate hikes ahead, might represent a challenge to our view. This said we suspect markets would adopt a data-dependent wait-and-see approach in this case, rather than rush back to price in further rate hikes.”
“A surprise featuring an unchanged outcome, while likely to drive a negative knee-jerk CAD reaction, would also likely be seen as consistent with the generally weak consensus view on Canada’s growth outlook, and as such not shocking or at odds with the priced-in monetary policy outlook.”
“External developments, such as next week’s FOMC, will continue to play a more prominent role in driving USD/CAD price action in coming weeks.”
See – BoC Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, edging towards a final rate hike
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after German IFO data
EUR/USD trades marginally lower on the day below 1.0900 as the cautious market mood helps the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals. The IFO data from Germany showed that business sentiment improved modestly in January but failed to help the Euro.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2300 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.2300 heading into Wednesday’s London open. The US Dollar licks its wounds amid broad risk aversion and muted US Treasury yields, lending some support to the GBP/USD pair.
Gold pulls away from multi-month top, slides below $1,925 level
Gold price edges lower on Wednesday and moves away from a nine-month high, around the $1,942-$1,943 area touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains on the defensive through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the daily low, just below the $1,925 level, down nearly 0.70% for the day.
Bitcoin Jesus fails to settle $20.9 million in crypto options trades for bankrupt lender Genesis Global
Bitcoin Jesus Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global. Genesis has summoned Ver to repay at least $20.9 million in damages after the Bitcoin evangelist failed to settle crypto options transactions before the payment deadline.
Tesla Q4 earnings on the agenda
Tesla’s stock had a devastating year in response to Musk’s chaotic Twitter acquisition. Having erased more than half of its pandemic rally, investors are now wondering whether the stock could revive its fortune in the coming months.