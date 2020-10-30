USD/CAD: More dovish BoC to soften the loonie in 2021 – CIBC

The Canadian dollar went full circle in the past month, reacting mostly to global risk sentiment and its impact on the USD. In the near-term, the loonie remains resilient but a more dovish Bank of Canada (BoC) could see the CAD losing ground in 2021, economists at CIBC report.
Key quotes
“A more pessimistic view on global growth as virus cases escalated and US stimulus was delayed sent USD/CAD back to the 1.33 level. That’s a weaker CAD than the starting point of the year, but not weak enough to support Canadian exports in the medium-term. Look for CAD to remain resilient into the first half of 2021, and then give up ground.
“The BoC’s October forecasts showed a less pessimistic view for 2020 growth relative to the July projections, reflecting unexpected strength in the third quarter. However, that is all water under the bridge, as the outlook for the final quarter of the year has deteriorated with the surge in Covid cases. The Bank still sees a negative output gap at the end of 2022, and inflation therefore not sustainably reaching 2% by then.”
“Our more optimistic forecasts for Canadian and US growth in 2022-23 have both the Fed and the BoC hiking in 2023. That’s not out of line with the BoC’s messaging, but it’s a year sooner for the US than what the Fed is signaling or the market expects. Indeed, we see the BoC letting the Fed take the first move which will work to push US yields above those in Canada and thereby steer the Canadian dollar a bit weaker, to benefit export competitiveness. Look for CAD to soften in the latter half of next year as markets sense that the BoC can be even more patient than the Fed.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid upbeat EZ figures, US election uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, staging only a meager recovery despite eurozone GDP smashing estimates with 12.7% QoQ growth. The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.
GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1870 level, remains vulnerable
Gold gained some positive traction on Friday and moved away from one-month lows. A subdued USD price action, weaker risk sentiment remained supportive of the uptick. The set-up supports prospects for additional weakness and warrants caution for bulls.
Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected
The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.