- The USD/CAD is gaining close to 1.50% during the week.
- Investors’ sentiment shifted sour on expectations of a higher than estimated FOMC rate hike; global equities fall.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: The pair is upward biased, and a break above 1.3000 opens the door for a challenge of the YTD high at 1.3076.
The USD/CAD marches firmly and is reaching a new four-week high, extending its gains for the fifth consecutive day, with investors worried that the Federal Reserve might trigger the US economy into a recession as they tighten monetary policy to abate inflation. The USD/CAD is trading at 1.2962 at the time of writing, up by 0.49%.
Global equities remain under pressure, reflecting a dampened market mood. Consequently, demand for the greenback rose due to its safe-haven status. Reflection of that is the US Dollar Index, a basket of the performance of six currencies vs. the buck, advancing 0.15%, sitting at 105.360.
The USD/CAD remains upward pressured for the reason mentioned above. The US economic calendar reported prices paid by producers, which rose by 10.8% YoY, in line with estimations, triggering no action as traders’ focus is on the Fed. The CME FedWatch Tool reports that investors have priced in a 93.2% chance of a US Federal Reserve 0.75% rate hike in the June meeting.
Meanwhile, oil prices drop for the first time in the week. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, falls more than 1%, exchanging hands at $119.64 per barrel, a tailwind for the USD/CAD.
Data-wise, the Canadian economic docket reported factory sales, which climbed 1-7% in April, with sales volumes up 0.9%, adding evidence of firm economic activity in the second quarter.
In the week ahead, the Canadian economic docket will feature Housing Starts on Wednesday, estimated at 252.6K. On the US front, May’s Retail Sales are estimated to grow by 0.2% MoM, alongside the highlight of the week, the US Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rates decision.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD fourth-day rally lifted the major from 1.2550 to 1.2960s. After being above the exchange rate, the daily moving averages (DMAs) shifted the USD/CAD bias upwards during a high-volatility three-day trading session. The RSI is aiming higher, though shy of reaching overbought conditions, opening the door for further gains.
Therefore, the USD/CAD first resistance would be the 1.3000 mark. Break above would expose the YTD high at 1.3076, followed by November 13, 2020 swing high at 1.3172.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1.2899
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2722
|Daily SMA50
|1.2736
|Daily SMA100
|1.2707
|Daily SMA200
|1.2665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.29
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2774
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2852
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2815
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2984
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3068
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides below 1.2000 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and touched its lowest level since March 2020 below 1.2000 in the American session. Brexit jitters and the risk-averse market mood continue to weigh on the pair on Tuesday as the FOMC policy meeting gets underway.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0400 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.0400 in the American session, erasing the majority of daily recovery gains on the way. With Wall Street's main indexes slipping into negative territory, the dollar is regathering its strength and weighing on the pair.
Gold on its way to challenging the $1,800 threshold
XAUUSD is technically bearish and poised to lose the $1,800 mark. Spot gold remains under pressure on Tuesday, trading around $1,811 a troy ounce after bottoming at $1,807.87 during Asian trading hours. Market concerns rotate around a possible US stagflation.
This is how low Bitcoin price can go
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a tight spot, and subject to some ferocious moves in markets where every asset class has seen outflows of money.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!