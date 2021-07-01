USD/CAD makes sharp U-turn, rises to 10-day highs above 1.2440

- USD/CAD reversed its direction after pushing lower earlier in the day.
- US Dollar Index extends rally beyond 92.50 on Thursday.
- WTI pulls away from multi-year highs, remains on track to post strong daily gains.
After dropping to a daily low of 1.2381 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair staged a decisive rebound in the second half of the day and reached its highest level in 10 days at 1.2442. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.2437.
USD strength outweighs oil rally
Earlier in the day, surging crude oil prices provided a boost to the commodity-sensitive loonie. On the back of reports suggesting that OPEC+ will debate an extension of output cuts until the end of 2022, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate reached its highest level since October 2018 at $76.20. However, with the latest headlines revealing that OPEC+ has decided to delay the ministerial meeting until Friday to have further discussions on the output strategy, oil prices retraced a portion of the daily gains. At the moment, WTI was still up nearly 2% on the day at $74.90.
On the other hand, the greenback continues to gather strength ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data, allowing USD/CAD to stay in the positive territory.
Supported by upbeat data and rising US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index is currently trading at its highest level in nearly three months at 92.58, gaining 0.25% on the day.
The US Department of Labor reported on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level since March 2020 at 364,000. Additionally, the ISM Manufacturing PMI arrives at 60.6 in June, showing that the economic activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2438
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2245
|Daily SMA50
|1.2205
|Daily SMA100
|1.2394
|Daily SMA200
|1.2677
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2424
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2356
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2252
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2382
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2429
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.246
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid mixed US data
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1850 and is on a recovery path, as the dollar softens. US jobless claims beat estimates with 364K, yet failed to boost the greenback. On the other hand, the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 60.6 points.
GBP/USD bounces from 10-week low, hovers around 1.38
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, recovering from the fresh 10-week lows it hit earlier. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar has shed some of its gains.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.