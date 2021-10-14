USD/CAD makes fresh three-month lows on rising oil prices

- USD/CAD suffers another drop on Thursday as USD sinks to a 10-day low.
- The global energy crisis supports CAD as oil prices rise.
- Canadian data also adds to the bullish case; Canadian factory sales rose.
USD/CAD is trading at 1.2370 and down some 0.57% after falling from a high of 1.2445 to a low of 1.2354 on Thursday so far. The Canadian dollar has strengthened to its highest level in more than three months against its US counterpart, as the energy crisis underpins the nation's biggest exporting industry, oil.
Rising energy prices support CAD
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after the International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices would boost demand for oil and top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply. IEA said the OPEC+ group is undersupplying the market by 700,000 barrels per day as it sticks to its schedule of monthly supply increases even as shortages of natural gas, LNG and coal boost oil demand
In its Monthly Oil Market report, the IEA said natural gas and coal shortages in Asia and Europe are raising oil demand by up to half a million barrels per day, while OPEC+ adds just 400,000 barrels per day monthly and US producers refrain from new drilling, pushing oil prices to seven-year highs. West Texas Intermediate crude was last seen up 0.91% to US$81.25 per barrel.
"The surge in prices has swept through the entire global energy chain, fueled by robust economic growth as the world emerges from the pandemic. Record coal and gas prices, as well as rolling black-outs, are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming. The higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary pressures that, along with power outages, could lead to lower industrial activity and a slowdown in the economic recovery," the agency noted.
Meanwhile, in what was other welcomed news today, domestic manufacturing data added to evidence that economic activity picked up in the third quarter. Canadian factory sales rose 0.5% in August from July, on higher sales of petroleum and coal, chemicals and primary metals, Statistics Canada said.
US dollar pushed to a 10-day low
As for the US dollar, the DXY index that measures the greenback vs. a number of major rival currencies is down for the second straight day and trading back below 94. US rates are edging lower despite the firm Consumer Price Index print and the FOMC minutes showing imminent tapering. This is priced into the greenback which has suffered at the hands of lower yields and profit-taking as well as rising risk appetite. The DXY was touching a 10-day low on the day while the Aussie, CAD and Kiwi dollars gain in the inflation hedge.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.237
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|1.2442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2638
|Daily SMA50
|1.2625
|Daily SMA100
|1.2494
|Daily SMA200
|1.251
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2479
|Previous Daily Low
|1.243
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2452
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2449
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.246
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2374
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2499
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2519
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.