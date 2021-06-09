USD/CAD looks to close little changed around 1.2100 as BoC keeps status quo

- USD/CAD continues to fluctuate in a narrow weekly range.
- Bank of Canada left its monetary policy settings unchanged.
- US Dollar Index steadies above 90.00 ahead of CPI data.
After dropping to a daily low of 1.2056 earlier in the day, the USD/CAD pair erased the majority of its losses and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 1.2108.
BoC's policy announcements fail to trigger a reaction
Earlier in the day, the USD weakness amid slumping US Treasury bond yields forced USD/CAD to push lower. Additionally, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since October 2018 at $70.60 and helped the commodity-sensitive loonie outperform its rivals.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% following its June meeting. Moreover, the BoC decided to maintain the target of C$3 billion in weekly net asset purchases of the government of Canada bonds unchanged.
In its policy statement, the BoC reiterated that it will hold the policy rate at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed and the 2% inflation target is sustainably achieved. "In current projections, this does not happen until the second half of 2022," the publication further read.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which dropped to a daily low of 89.83, started to edge higher as US Treasury bond yields managed to pull away from daily lows. Currently, the DXY is flat on the day at 90.14, not allowing USD/CAD to turn south.
On Thursday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2105
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2087
|Daily SMA50
|1.2291
|Daily SMA100
|1.2469
|Daily SMA200
|1.2749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2071
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2133
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2007
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
