USD/CAD looks to close flat near 1.3300 despite broad USD strength

- USD/CAD rose to its highest level in six weeks at 1.3346.
- US Dollar Index looks to close third straight day higher.
- Rising crude oil prices help CAD stay resilient against its rivals.
The USD/CAD pair preserved its bullish momentum after gaining more than 100 pips on Monday and touched its highest level since August 12th at 1.3346 on Tuesday. However, rising crude oil prices supported the commodity-related CAD and made it difficult for the pair to push higher. As of writing, USD/CAD was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3304.
USD strength limits USD/CAD's losses
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost more than 3% on Monday pressured by concerns over an uneven recovery in the energy demand. With the market mood turning positive on Tuesday, the WTI edged higher toward $40 and now looks to close the day in the positive territory near $39.80.
On the other hand, the broad-based USD strength continues to limit USD/CAD's downside. The US Dollar Index, which gained 0.6% on Monday, extended its rally and rose above 94.00 for the first time since late July.
The data from the US revealed that the Philly Fed Nonmanufacturing Index improved to 8 in September from 1.6, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index rose to 21 from 18 and Existing Home Sales increased by 2.4% in August.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted that they continue to with Congress toward a phase-4 coronavirus relief package during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee and provided a modest boost to market sentiment.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Canada on Wednesday and the US economic docket will feature the IHS Markit's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for September.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3302
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3307
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3148
|Daily SMA50
|1.3272
|Daily SMA100
|1.3491
|Daily SMA200
|1.3521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3247
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3063
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump below 1.1700
The EUR/USD pair extended its slump with Fed Chair Powell’s words. US economy has proved resilient, according to Powell. Dollar remains strong, equities attempting a comeback.
GBP/USD resumes decline, trades at a two-month low
Busy day in the UK, which anyway was not enough to underpin the Pound. BOE’s Bailey ruled out negative rates, PM Johnson announced new restrictive measures amid coronavirus outbreak.
XAU/USD drops back to the $1,900 area as US dollar strengthens
Metals are falling on Tuesday for the second day in a row but so far, they have been able to hold above weekly lows. XAU/USD found resistance at $1,920/oz and pulled back to the $1,900 area.
Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.