USD/CAD keeps the red near 1.2600 mark post-US/Canadian macro releases

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and erased the overnight gains to three-week tops.
  • A modest USD profit-taking turned out to be a key factor that exerted some pressure on the major.
  • The US ADP report and the monthly Canadian GDP print did little to provide any meaningful impetus.

The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US/Canadian macro releases. The pair was last seen hovering near the 1.2600 mark, down around 0.30% for the day.

The pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a major part of the previous day's positive move to near three-week tops. This marked the first day of a negative move this week and was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback from multi-month tops.

Having struggled to capitalize on the overnight spike to the highest level since January 2020, the yields on the benchmark 10-year US government bond remained depressed near 1.72%. This, in turn, seemed to be the only factor that prompted the USD bulls to take some profits off the table.

On the economic data front, the ADP report showed that the US private-sector employers added 517K jobs in March. The reading fell short of market expectations but was still well above February's upwardly revised figure of 176K and added to the narrative of a relatively US economic recovery.

On the other hand, the monthly Canadian GDP came in to show that the economy expanded by 0.7% MoM in January as against 0.5% growth anticipated. The positive data, to a larger extent, was offset by a subdued action around oil prices, which tend to influence the commodity-linked loonie.

This, in turn, failed to impress traders or provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive directional bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday and Friday's US monthly jobs report (NFP).

In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the USD/CAD pair. Hence, the key focus will be on the US stimulus headlines and US President Joe Biden's speech at 20:20 GMT, elaborating details of the proposed $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2592
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 1.2634
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2566
Daily SMA50 1.2648
Daily SMA100 1.2751
Daily SMA200 1.3025
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2647
Previous Daily Low 1.2581
Previous Weekly High 1.2629
Previous Weekly Low 1.2473
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2622
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2606
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2594
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2554
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2527
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2727

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.17 after data, ahead of Biden's speech

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.17 after data, ahead of Biden's speech

EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, but off the highs, as markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%.  US ADP NFP also fell short with 517K. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.

GBP/USD News

$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%

$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%

Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.

Read more

S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump

S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump

Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures