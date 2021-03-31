USD/CAD keeps the red near 1.2600 mark post-US/Canadian macro releases

- USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and erased the overnight gains to three-week tops.
- A modest USD profit-taking turned out to be a key factor that exerted some pressure on the major.
- The US ADP report and the monthly Canadian GDP print did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US/Canadian macro releases. The pair was last seen hovering near the 1.2600 mark, down around 0.30% for the day.
The pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a major part of the previous day's positive move to near three-week tops. This marked the first day of a negative move this week and was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback from multi-month tops.
Having struggled to capitalize on the overnight spike to the highest level since January 2020, the yields on the benchmark 10-year US government bond remained depressed near 1.72%. This, in turn, seemed to be the only factor that prompted the USD bulls to take some profits off the table.
On the economic data front, the ADP report showed that the US private-sector employers added 517K jobs in March. The reading fell short of market expectations but was still well above February's upwardly revised figure of 176K and added to the narrative of a relatively US economic recovery.
On the other hand, the monthly Canadian GDP came in to show that the economy expanded by 0.7% MoM in January as against 0.5% growth anticipated. The positive data, to a larger extent, was offset by a subdued action around oil prices, which tend to influence the commodity-linked loonie.
This, in turn, failed to impress traders or provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive directional bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday and Friday's US monthly jobs report (NFP).
In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the USD/CAD pair. Hence, the key focus will be on the US stimulus headlines and US President Joe Biden's speech at 20:20 GMT, elaborating details of the proposed $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2592
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2634
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2566
|Daily SMA50
|1.2648
|Daily SMA100
|1.2751
|Daily SMA200
|1.3025
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2647
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2622
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2727
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.17 after data, ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, but off the highs, as markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. US ADP NFP also fell short with 517K.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.