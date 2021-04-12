USD/CAD keeps eyes on 1.2580 amid firmer US dollar

  • USD/CAD approaches the 1.2580 level, tracks the movement in the US dollar.
  • The optimism surrounding the USD acts as a catalyst for the pair.
  • However, recovery in crude oil prices capped the gains.

The USD/CAD pair bounced from the daily lows near the 1.2525 level and staged a recovery of 40 pips in the early European session.

The move is being sponsored by the stronger US dollar and the prevailing risk uncertainties in the markets. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2565, up by 0.29% on the day.

The pair started the fresh trading week on a positive note by shrugging off Friday’s weakness. The upbeat US economic outlook on behalf of the government support measures and a rapid vaccination drive keeps the US dollar in demand. Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his interview with CBS’s news magazine said that the US economy is at an “inflection point” with stronger growth and hiring, but COVID-19 remains a threat.

The prevailing risk-off mood in global equity indices also benefited the greenback. In the meantime, the recovery in crude oil prices limits losses for the pair. The loonie is directly affected by fluctuations in oil prices.

Investors await the release of the Business Outlook Survey Indicator Q1 data and the BOC Business Outlook Survey for fresh trading opportunities. As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the pair’s prices.

USD/CAD technical levels 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2564
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.2529
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2545
Daily SMA50 1.262
Daily SMA100 1.2708
Daily SMA200 1.2982
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2611
Previous Daily Low 1.2526
Previous Weekly High 1.2635
Previous Weekly Low 1.2502
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2579
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2415
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.264
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2669

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound

EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900 amid US dollar rebound. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extend support to the greenback. ECB Panetta's remarks kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.

GBP/USD falls toward 1.3650 amid stronger USD, risk-off mood

GBP/USD falls toward 1.3650 amid stronger USD, risk-off mood

GBP/USD pair is extending losses toward 1.3650, as the US dollar recovers ground across the board amid risk-aversion. Worries about the AstraZeneca covid vaccine and unrest in Northern Ireland further weigh on the spot.

$1,730 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls amid a modest USD strength

$1,730 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls amid a modest USD strength

A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure on gold for the second straight session. The risk-off mood, softer US bond yields extended some support and might help limit losses.

Dogecoin pauses before continuing 35% ascent

Dogecoin pauses before continuing 35% ascent

Dogecoin breached an ascending triangle pattern on April 11, triggering a bull run. DOGE spiked nearly 17% in a single candle on the 12-hour chart hitting $0.080. Now, a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.071 seems likely before it starts to climb again.

S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits

S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits

Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.

