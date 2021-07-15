The Bank of Canada did not rock the boat at the July policy meeting. The QE taper to $2bn/week was broadly expected and forward guidance for rates and future QE adjustments was unchanged from June. There isn't much new news on the BoC front since CAD has been pricing most of these developments since April. That likely reflects the bulk of the USD/CAD rally on the announcement, implying a large bit of front-running. The loonie is probably getting closer to a fade point, but more patience is needed on that front, in the view of economists at TD Securities.
BoC stays the course
“The BoC kept to the path, reducing its weekly GoC purchases from $3bn per week to $2bn per week and making only minor tweaks to its overarching narrative. The forward guidance was functionally unchanged, with the Bank stating that there is significant slack in the economy, and pledging to keep the overnight rate at the lower bound until slack is absorbed in 2022H2. Decisions on QE remain subject to the outlook. We continue to look for the BoC to lift rates in October 2022, and we look for a taper to $1bn/week in GoC purchases at the October 2021 interest rate announcement.”
“The policy statement itself was constructive as the Bank noted increased confidence in the recovery. The Bank still views stronger inflation as transitory and 2022 GDP growth saw a large upgrade. At the same time, the BoC at several points acknowledged a level of uncertainty in their outlook.”
“We think the asymmetries lie on CAD selling off on bad news rather than rallying further on good news through the summer. The external backdrop is also key where we think good US data should start to translate with a firmer USD, leaving CAD sensitive to the broader USD and risk sentiment. Markets will likely try to push a retest of the 200-DMA in the near-term but we wouldn't expect much follow-through beyond that. As a result, USD/CAD is probably getting closer to a fade point, but more patience is needed on that front.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD in bullish consolidation above 1.1800 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is alternating between gains and losses, consolidating the recent recovery above 1.1800, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid worsening market mood. Covid concerns, China’s growth slowdown spook investors, lift the US dollar. More Powell, US data awaited.
GBP/USD pares weekly losses above 1.3800, UK jobs, PM Johnson eyed
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low but remains pressure below 1.3850. Brexit woes remain on the table. DXY consolidates Powell-led losses amid virus woes, reflation fears. Powell testimony 2.0, UK PM Johnson’s speech join the watcher’s list.
Gold clings to key SMA on its way to $1,845
Gold seesaws around the monthly top above $1820, as bulls battle the key hurdle to the north. DXY seesaws amid reflation fears, covid woes and Powell’s testimony. Powell testimony 2.0, virus updates and second-tier US data will be the key.
DOGE bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally
Dogecoin price briefly dipped below the range low at $0.194. The resurgence of buyers pushed DOGE above it and might trigger a 38% uptrend. A breakdown of the $0.178 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally