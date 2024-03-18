USD/CAD inches higher to near 1.3540, focus on Canadian CPI, Fed policy

- USD/CAD appreciates to continue its winning streak on Monday.
- US Dollar could gain ground on expectations of the Fed maintaining higher interest rates to combat inflation.
- The higher WTI price could limit the losses of the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD kicks off the week with its third consecutive day of gains on Monday, inching higher to near 1.3540 during the Asian trading session. The US Dollar (USD) could be bolstered by expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will uphold its narrative of maintaining higher interest rates to combat inflation, which could further mitigate significant downside for the USD/CAD pair. The Fed is also set to update its Dot Plot projection, outlining interest rate expectations for the next one to five years.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to sustain its position in positive territory, hovering around 103.50 at the time of writing. However, downward pressure on the US Dollar is evident due to a correction in US Treasury yields. The 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields are currently at 4.72% and 4.30%, respectively.
On the flip side, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) may find some support from the surge in Crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price continues its upward climb, reaching near $80.90 per barrel, by the press time. The positive momentum in Crude oil prices is driven by concerns over supply disruptions due to heightened geopolitical risks.
Traders are likely anticipating the release of the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled for Tuesday. Expectations suggest that the year-over-year consumer price will show an increase in February. A higher reading in the CPI could contribute a bullish sentiment for the Loonie Dollar (CAD). Additionally, the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is set to be released on Thursday.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3538
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3544
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.352
|Daily SMA50
|1.3483
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3552
|Previous Daily Low
|1.351
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3552
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3459
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3526
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3519
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3561
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3602
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6550 after upbeat China data dump
AUD/USD is holding higher ground near 0.6560 following the release of the upbeat China's Retail Sales and Industrial Production data early Monday. A risk-on mood and a muted US Dollar also help the pair regain upside traction. Focus shifts to Tuesday's RBA decision.
USD/JPY defends bids above 149.00, as BoJ and Fed decisions remain in focus
USD/JPY consolidates the latest uptick to near 149.35 early Monday, as traders await the key central bank event risks for a fresh directional impetus. Meanwhile, speculations that the Bank of Japan will delay its plan to exit negative interest rate lend support to the pair.
Gold price drops to over one-week low amid reduced Fed rate cut expectations
Gold price trades with a negative bias for the third straight day on Monday and drops to the $2,050 level, or over a one-week low during the Asian session. The stronger inflation data released from the US last week fuelled speculations that the Fed will stick to its higher-for-longer interest rates narrative.
Altcoins to restart the uptrend with Nvidia's AI conference
With Bitcoin’s fourth halving fast approaching, volatility will be something to watch out for. In the meantime, altcoins will do what they have always done – trigger massive trend-based rallies and corrections, which is where the opportunity lies for traders.
Huge week for the markets
At the centre of things this week are rate announcements from major central banks, including updates from the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the Swiss National Bank and the Reserve Bank of Australia.