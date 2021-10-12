- USD/CAD break below 1.2500 amid higher energy prices.
- The market sentiment is downbeat, weighs on the USD/CAD pair.
- USD/CAD: The pair has another leg-down before momentum indicators reach oversold levels from a technical perspective.
The USD/CAD pair slides during the New York session is trading at 1.2462, down 0.18% at the time of writing.
The market sentiment is downbeat, portrayed by US stock indices posting losses between 0.25% and 0.34%. Factors like the energy crunch in Europe and Asia, the Chinese Evergrande’s real-estate spillover in the sector, inflationary pressures, and rising energy prices have kept investors at bay.
That said, rising oil prices are boosting the Canadian dollar. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is barely unchanged at $79.90, below the $80.00 threshold for the first time in two days.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index that measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six peers is advancing 0.12%, currently at 94.48, whereas the US T-bond 10-year benchmark note rate is declining three basis points (bps), down to 1.566%, for the first time since the last week.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The USD/CAD is trading below the daily moving averages (DMA’s), suggesting the pair is in a downtrend. Momentum indicators, like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 36, edging lower, means another leg down could be on the cards.
To accelerate the downward trend, USD/CAD sellers need a daily close below 1.2445. In that outcome, the first support level would be 1.2421. A breach beneath the latter can push the pair towards the July 16 low at 1.2302.
On the flip side, a daily close above the 200-DMA at 1.2510 could pave the way for further gains. The first resistance would be 1.2600, immediately followed by the 50-DMA at 1.2622.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2461
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2658
|Daily SMA50
|1.2628
|Daily SMA100
|1.2487
|Daily SMA200
|1.2513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2492
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2446
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2452
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2474
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2464
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2429
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2502
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2519
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2547
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses near fresh 2021 lows
EUR/USD remains under selling pressure and trades around 1.1530. Dismal German data and Fed’s speakers hinting at soon-to-come tapering weighing on the pair. A sour market mood adds to dollar’s strength.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3600
GBP/USD edged higher during the European trading hours but lost its traction in the second half of the day. Nevertheless, the pair met support around 1.3570 and returned to 1.3600, where it closed on Monday.
Gold sellers still willing to add shorts around critical Fibonacci resistance
The IMF downgraded its global growth forecast amid supply disruption and increasing financial risk. US government bond yields ticked lower as Wall Street suffered another setback. XAU/USD is technically neutral and confined to familiar Fibonacci levels.
Shiba Inu price has one-way ticket toward $0.00003500
Shiba Inu price action is still in a bull run since the end of September. After a bullish spike in SHIB price, some profit-taking occurred, and the price started to fade. Bulls kept their cards close to their chest and saw their bull run restored in full with $0.00003535 as target.
Trading US Inflation with EUR/USD: Five scenarios, market bias and levels to watch
To taper or not to taper, and by how much? Those are the questions for the Federal Reserve and for the dollar – and the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) for September can provide some answers.