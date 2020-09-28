USD/CAD holds steady near 1.3400 mark, below multi-week tops set last week

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD regained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
  • Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
  • A modest USD profit-taking might keep a lid on any runaway rally, at least for now.

The USD/CAD pair was placed near daily tops during the early European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3400 mark.

The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new week and has now moved well within the striking distance of multi-week tops set on Friday. The uptick marked the second consecutive day of a positive move and was sponsored by sliding oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.

Concerns over the ever-increasing coronavirus cases largely offset hopes for a recovery in the fuel demand and weighed on oil prices. The supporting factor, to some extent, was negated by a modest US dollar pullback from two-month tops, which, in turn, might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.

Investors remain worried that the lack of any additional fiscal stimulus could halt the current US economic recovery. Adding to this, the political uncertainty in the run-up to the US Presidential election in November prompted traders to lighten their USD bullish bets ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3420 supply zone before positioning for any further appreciating move. A sustained move above might assist the USD/CAD pair to aim back to reclaim the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3401
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.3388
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3193
Daily SMA50 1.3255
Daily SMA100 1.3465
Daily SMA200 1.3525
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3418
Previous Daily Low 1.3336
Previous Weekly High 1.3418
Previous Weekly Low 1.3171
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3367
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3343
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3298
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.326
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3426
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3463
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3508

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

