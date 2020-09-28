USD/CAD holds steady near 1.3400 mark, below multi-week tops set last week

- USD/CAD regained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
- Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
- A modest USD profit-taking might keep a lid on any runaway rally, at least for now.
The USD/CAD pair was placed near daily tops during the early European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3400 mark.
The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new week and has now moved well within the striking distance of multi-week tops set on Friday. The uptick marked the second consecutive day of a positive move and was sponsored by sliding oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
Concerns over the ever-increasing coronavirus cases largely offset hopes for a recovery in the fuel demand and weighed on oil prices. The supporting factor, to some extent, was negated by a modest US dollar pullback from two-month tops, which, in turn, might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Investors remain worried that the lack of any additional fiscal stimulus could halt the current US economic recovery. Adding to this, the political uncertainty in the run-up to the US Presidential election in November prompted traders to lighten their USD bullish bets ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3420 supply zone before positioning for any further appreciating move. A sustained move above might assist the USD/CAD pair to aim back to reclaim the key 1.3500 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3401
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3193
|Daily SMA50
|1.3255
|Daily SMA100
|1.3465
|Daily SMA200
|1.3525
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3418
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3336
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.326
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3426
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3508
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.2850 as US dollar loses further ground
GBP/USD extends the advance to test 1.2850 in the European session. The Cable benefits from broad-based US dollar retreat amid the upbeat market mood. The EU is reportedly waiting until the UK moves on the Brexit talks.
EUR/USD advances further to 1.1650 ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1650, extending the recovery from last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening with the US stock index futures seemingly cheering the upbeat China data. ECB's Lagarde may play spoilsport by expressing concerns over the euro's strength.
XAU/USD turns south, eyes two-month lows near $1850
Gold’s decline resumes amid upbeat market mood, USD bounce. Solid Chinese data, US stimulus hopes lift the risk sentiment. Bears target 100-DMA at $1847 as gold remains vulnerable.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'
WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.