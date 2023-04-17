USD/CAD holds steady around 1.3365-70 area amid modest USD strength, remains below 200 DMA

- USD/CAD attracts some dip-buying on the first day of a new week, though lacks follow-through.
- Softer Crude Oil prices undermine the Loonie and lend some support amid a modest USD uptick.
- Expectations for an imminent Fed rate hike pause act as a headwind for the USD and cap gains.
The USD/CAD pair reverses an intraday dip to the 1.3340 area on Monday and climbs to the top end of its daily trading range during the first half of the European session. The pair, however, remains confined well within Friday's broader trading range, below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and is currently placed around the 1.3365-1.3370 region.
The US Dollar (USD) edges higher for the second successive day and moves away from a one-year low touched on Friday. Apart from this, a modest downtick in Crude Oil prices is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The University of Michigan's preliminary report showed that one-year inflation expectations rose to 4.6% in April from 3.6% previous and fueled speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might continue raising interest rates.
Adding to this, hawkish comments by Fed officials reaffirmed market expectations for another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC meeting in May. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to lend some support to the Greenback. That said, growing acceptance that the Fed will pause its rate-hiking cycle, sooner rather than later, amid signs of easing inflationary pressures, holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and seems to cap the USD/CAD pair.
The US CPI and the PPI report released last week indicated that disinflation is progressing smoothly. Moreover, the mostly downbeat US Retail Sales figures on Friday reaffirmed the view that the Fed's year-long interest rate hiking campaign is cooling domestic demand. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has formed a near-term bottom near the 1.3300 mark, or a two-month low set on Friday, and positioning for further gains.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields, along with the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from Oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3366
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3371
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3545
|Daily SMA50
|1.3563
|Daily SMA100
|1.3531
|Daily SMA200
|1.3401
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3396
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3301
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3554
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.336
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3316
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3505
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0100, consolidating Friday’s retreat from a one-year high early Monday. The US Dollar sticks to its recovery mode at the start of the week despite a better market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. ECB speak eyed.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2400 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, as sellers regain control in the early European morning. The pair is weighed down by the recovery in the US Dollar. Investors turn cautious ahead of the top-tier UK economic data releases this week.
Gold sticks to modest gains above $2,000, lacks follow-through
Gold price attracts fresh buying near the $1,995 area on the first day of a new week and maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $2,010-$2,011 region, up over 0.40% for the day.
Floki Inu price could rally 30% ahead of this FLOKI announcement
Floki Inu price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.
US inflation expectations jump, as earnings season kicks off
Despite the softer-than-expected inflation data released earlier last week, US inflation expectations shocked investors at last Friday’s release; the 1-year expectation jumped from 3.6% to 4.6% due to the surprise surge in energy prices.